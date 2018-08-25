Self-Defence And Judo For The Differently-Abled Is Changing Lives Of Girls In Madhya Pradesh

Seeing and feeling the fear of the differently-abled women in the state of Madhya Pradesh, a nongovernmental organization Sightsavers started giving judo and self-defence classes to girls so that they could defend themselves.

According to the statistics, Madhya Pradesh accounted for 4,882 of the 38,947 rape cases reported in the country in 2016. The fear of such grave situations inhibits them from stepping outside of their homes. The restriction in movement increases even more for the differently-abled women.

In an interview given to CNN, Jayashree Kumar, the program manager of Sightsavers in Madhya Pradesh, said, “We started self-defence and judo because the women living in this area with disabilities expressed so much fear that they could face abuse and attacks if they traveled unaccompanied outside their homes,” as reported by Scoopwhoop.

Source: Scoopwhoop

Speaking of the benefits from the classes is one of their students – Janki Goud. The 23-year-old lost her eyesight at the age of 5 after contracting measles. “In my village, I did not have any problems because of my blindness. But when I go to the neighborhood around, my movements are restricted. Then, when nobody is with me and I can’t see, some people try to take advantage of that opportunity,” shared Janki.

Learning judo in the past few years has changed a lot for Janki. She is now the NGO’s unofficial spokesperson in the region and also trains other young judoka. “I only started judo training for self-defense. That was the main aim of the program. I didn’t have much knowledge in self-defense of judo when I started. The instructor motivated me and people like me who can’t see,” said Janki.

Goud became the national champion in blind judo in 2017, which was followed by a third-place finish at the International Blind Sports Federation in Uzbekistan. “(People) thought I couldn’t do anything, (but now) my family is feeling good. This has changed my life,” expressed Janki.

The training program by the NGO aims to make women independent. The specially trained instructors use both physical touch and sound to train these girls and make them more confident.

H/T: Scoopwhoop