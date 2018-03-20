Selena Gomez Calls Physical Perfection A Trap As She Shows Off Scars And Stretch Marks

The world of glitz and glamour often imprisons our idea of beauty – perfect body, perfect hair and makeup, and perfect everything. We know it’s not true but it’s difficult to come out of the trap of the set “beauty standards”. Maybe that’s where the role of celebrities come in. To talk about it and get real.

Singer Selena Gomez, who mostly likes to keep it real, did something similar. She posted a video of herself with her friends cruising on a private yacht off the coast of Australia. The video captioned some beautiful and powerful lines from the 25-year-old breaking the “perfect” idea of beauty. She wrote, “Beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps a modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self-consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty.”

Her pictures from the yacht where she can be seen relaxing in a black and orange bikini also show her stretch marks and the scar on her inner right thigh from the kidney transplant she underwent last year.

Image Source Cosmopolitan

Selena ends the post with, “I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails.”