Select Women From Delhi’s Tihar Jail To Be Shifted To Semi-Open Jail With One-Room Flats

Women who have been imprisoned for 12 years and have shown good conduct in those years will be considered to be amongst the select ones to be transferred from the tiny cells of Delhi’s Tihar Jail to semi-open jail within the next 10 days.

The semi-jail will consist of one-room flats where the movement will be relatively free for women prisoners and chores can be managed without constant vigilance. Delhi’s Tihar Jail will start its first semi-open jail for women prisoners within the next 10 days.

In an open jail, prisoners are allowed to step outside the premises and work during the day. In 2013, the jail administration had opened its first semi-open jail, but it was restricted to only male prisoners. So far, there has been no such facility for women.

For now, six women prisoners, who are serving life sentences, will be shifted to the semi-open prison as part of the first batch. Jail officials said they have received the requisite clearance from the state government and the lieutenant governor. A jail spokesperson confirmed the new jail will start within the next 10 days.

Currently, there are around 566 women prisoners lodged across all jails in Tihar, of whom 125 have been convicted. The rest are on trial. According to the prison officers, the inmates will help run the new jail. One of the inmates has already been tasked with running the kitchen, while another has been given the job of housekeeping.

“For now, the six women will sleep in a dormitory. They will be free to move within the prison complex. There will be one guard outside the semi-open jail building. Only prisoners with a good track record, who have not violated any rule during their stay, will be transferred there. After two years, the prisoners will be eligible for a transfer to an open jail,” a senior jail officer told Hindustan Times.

“One reason we could not start the facility for women was the fewer number of women convicts. The number of male prisoners is 14,000, while there are only 566 women prisoners. Within the next two years, we will have to start an open jail for these women. The idea behind semi-open jails is to gradually integrate prisoners back into society before their release,” the officer said as he added that Delhi is the third state after Rajasthan and Maharashtra to start a semi-open jail for women.

H/T: Hindustan Times

Image used for representational purposes