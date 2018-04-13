Seema Punia, Silver Medalist At CWG 2018, Says Discus Throw In India Needs More Support

Discus thrower Seema Punia won her fourth Commonwealth Games (CWG) medal on the eighth day of CWG 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. She clinched Silver medal as she finished behind Australian Dani Stevens.

This was Punia’s last chance to win gold at the games. After winning silver, bronze, and silver in 2006, 2010, and 2014 respectively, 34-year-old Punia was hoping to clinch gold this year. Seema threw 60.41m in her first attempt that turned out be her best effort out of six attempts. Another thrower Navjeet Dhillon bagged the third spot with a throw of 57.43m in her sixth and last attempt and won the Bronze medal.

Speaking about her training and gold medalist Stevens’ performance during training, she said, “We trained together and I did not think she was that fit. I was following her season and I thought she would throw 64 or 65. During a training session on March 28, I had thrown 64.70m. But I could not do it here.”

Australia’s Dani Stevens created Games record with a 68.26m throw to clinch the gold medal. Without denying Stevens’ efforts and hard work, Punia pointed out the big support system she has behind her. “She has a lot of coaches and support staff with her,” said Punia. She further questioned, “What do we have?”

Punia now wants to lend support to young throwers. Appreciating 23-year-old Dhillon’s great comeback at the game to clinch Bronze, she said the young blood can do better with a stronger support system. She said, “If she gets the proper support, medals will keep coming in the discus throw. If she does not, discus throw in India is over.”

H/T: Indian Express