Seema Nanda Is Named CEO Of DNC That Makes Her The First Indian American Woman To Hold The Post

The decision-making body of the Democratic Party in the US, Democratic National Committee (DNC) appointed Indian-American Seema Nanda to serve as its new CEO on June 29. She is the first Indian-American to be appointed for the position and the first to be named an operational head of the key American political party.

She will be handling day-to-day operations at the DNC, which coordinates strategy to support the party’s candidates throughout the country for local, state, and national office. “This position is the opportunity of a lifetime, for which I am incredibly honored and humbled,” Nanda said in a press release on Friday, according to Huffington Post.

Nanda will replace Jess O’Connell, who resigned from the position in January after serving less than a year. Interim CEO Mary Beth Cahill will hand over day-to-day duties to Nanda this month.

“People are hurting all across our country. And I believe that Democrats are offering the positive solutions so desperately needed right now ― solutions forged by the strength of our diversity, the rigor of our ideas and the decency of our values,” Nanda said. “I am grateful to Chairman [Tom] Perez and Mary Beth for selecting me, and I look forward to joining my new DNC colleagues in the fight for our nation’s values and future.”

Nanda had served as the executive vice president and COO at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights before she became the CEO of the DNC.

The DNC was unable to confirm whether she will be the first Indian-American woman to serve as its CEO, saying only that she will be the first in recent memory.

“I’ve seen firsthand Seema’s exceptional ability to lead. She is a seasoned manager who has a proven track record of success and a well-documented history of fighting for our Democratic values, whether it’s on immigration, civil rights or leveling the playing field for our workers.”

Chairman Perez said he is extremely happy and excited about Nanda’s appointment. “I’m beyond excited that Seema is bringing her talent and brilliance to the DNC,” said Perez. He added that he is “one hundred percent certain” that Nanda’s leadership before the crucial midterm elections will be the key to regaining Democratic power in Congress.

Mary said that Nanda “undoubtedly fits the bill,” adding, “With Seema joining our senior leadership team, I know that the DNC will be in good hands.”

Picture source: Huffington Post