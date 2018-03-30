Seema Goswami On Race Between Political Reality And Fiction In Her Latest Book

“The Prime minister is dead. Assassinated. Who killed him? Who is going to be the next Prime Minister of India?” These are the questions that ‘Race Course Road’, an absolute page turner by Seema Goswami posits.

Seema Goswami is a name well hailed in the field of political journalism. Quite famous for her insightful columns and commentary, Seema has always been looked up for political insight.

Seema has now infused the same political insight into the novel Race Course Road. “Over the years, I had always toyed with the idea of transforming my experiences as a political journalist into fiction,” says Seema as she talks about the novel.

She recently was in a conversation with Vogue and talked about her novel, its political intrigue, and the strong female relationships of the novel.

“I tucked away some random nugget, a piece of gossip, an incredible political story, into a virtual file that I always meant to access at some point in the future. My conversation with David served as an impetus to put all this together in a thriller set in the world of Indian politics. And that’s how Race Course Road was born,” she says talking about the inception of her novel.

It comes as a rather anomaly that a hardcore journalist like Seema resorted to fiction. She explains, “I was very clear, however, from the very outset that I didn’t want to write a novel based on real-life events. I wanted to create my own world (mirrored closely on real-life though it may be), peopled with characters who were figments of my own imagination, and then let them live their lives in the hope that they would surprise me. And surprise me, they did.”

Sharing the experience of writing fiction she says, “Having spent many decades in journalism, I thought that the writing would come easy. Certainly, my first non-fiction book, Woman On Top (a working woman’s guide) felt like an extension of my journalism. But I soon discovered that fiction is an entirely different beast. It needs a different mind space to come to life, it has a rhythm of its own and requires a completely different skill set. But that’s what appealed to me the most about it—that it felt like a fresh start, a new challenge, a different world to explore and find myself in.”

When her novel is referred to as “a feminist political thriller” she gets all excited about the idea and says, “Feminist political thriller? I love the sound of that! In fact, from now on, when anyone asks me to describe Race Course Road, that’s the phrase I am going to use—feminist political thriller.”

Seema then explains how female relationships are an integral part of her book. She explains the reason behind it, “I guess that’s because female friendships have always played a very important part in my life, and at some level, we all tap into our own lives when we sit down to write. So, while it wasn’t a conscious decision on my part to focus on how women look out for each other, that’s the way it ended up playing out. I guess if you write strong women characters, they tend to take over and tell your story for you.”

Asha Devi is the central character in her novel and has been envisioned as a single, young and beautiful character. The novel is set in the near future and the plot revolves around the assassination of the reigning prime minister and thus takes a plunge into dynastic politics and its mire. Asha Devi in the novel is the daughter of the assassinated PM. She is a complex character who has seen the darkest of the dark and still emerges out of it.

Talking about the evolution of the character Asha, Seema says, “I had always known that she was beautiful, but I hadn’t realized that she was a bit of a ball-buster. I knew she was charming and charismatic, but I was taken by surprise by her brand of political chutzpah. In fact, by the end of it all, I was a little bit in love with her—and completely in awe of her.”

When asked if she sees her novel being adapted for screen she says, “Oh yes, I have been imagining it on screen from the time I finished writing it. Sometimes I see it as a big-screen movie, with big-name actors in the lead. At other times, I see it as a 12-part mini-series on Netflix or Amazon (still with big-name actors in the lead). In fact, I can even imagine the cliffhangers for every episode, which will bring the viewers right back the following week. Let’s hope these fantasies of mine come true sometime soon and Race Course Road is available on a big (or small) screen near you.”

