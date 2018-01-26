Seema Bhawani, BSF’s First All-Women Bikers, Display Daredevilry On R-Day

During the parade on 69th Republic Day, at the Rajpath, the team of 113 girls, named ‘Seema Bhawani’ kept the spectators spellbound with their stunts. It was for the very first time, that women bikers from any force in the country made it to the Republic Day parade.

BSF’s all women biker team, named ‘Seema Bhavani’ or the border braves, was led by sub-inspector Stanzin Noryang. The team stunned the spectators as they zoomed on the ramparts of Rajpath and performed 16 daredevil stunts and acrobatics on their 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles. Some of them included ‘Salute to President’, ‘Fish Riding’, ‘Faulaad’, ‘Shaktiman’, etc.

Women officers from all three forces, navy, army, and airforce had made their debut at the National Parade in 2015, however, as women bikers, they have performed for the first time only this year. The 113-member team was raised at the Central School of Motor Transport of BSF Academy in Tekanpur on October 20, 2016. All the members of the bikers’ team age between 25 and 30. They were chosen from various combat ranks of the force by BSF trainers.

PIB India on Twitter LIVE: Get to know what is fish-riding, side-riding, faulaad, Prachand Baalay Shaktiman, Mobile PT, Bullfighting, Peacock, Saptarishi, Brahma Yog Guldasta, Wind Mill Formation & more – showcased by the all-woman Daredevil riders of @BSF_India https://t.co/N2TSVZzKUL #RepublicDay

H/T: The Times of India