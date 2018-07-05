See How This Fashionista Pairs Soft Silhouettes In Hijabs With Sarees & Lehengas

I like how suddenly Hijab has become a fashion statement around the globe. We see so many Hijabi fashion influencers walking the web-ramp as their channels and blog pages explode with stylish clothing ideas.

One such lifestyle and fashion Influencer is Amena who’s followed by more than 590k people on Instagram and 4 lakh people on YouTube. This British Hijab-clad woman is mostly appreciated for her excellent makeup skills. BTW, you should totally check out the beauty reviews on YouTube that she does with her husband.

The trousers. The ice lolly. Just think, my friends, of the catastrophic possibilities. 7,530 Likes, 52 Comments – Amena (@amenaofficial) on Instagram: “The trousers. The ice lolly. Just think, my friends, of the catastrophic possibilities.”

Amena, who is also widely recognized for her choices of Hijabs and styling them, recently won the internet’s heart by pairing her scarves with sarees and lehengas. The first look sees her wearing a Monaco Blue chiffon saree and velvet blouse. To match the embroidery work on the six-yard, she’s wrapped a silver-grey scarf around her head.

Spencer House was so stunning. Also, we were told about a special, really old chair that was being kept in the building – the only person to have ever sat on it was Queen Elizabeth. This was not that chair. 7,210 Likes, 47 Comments – Amena (@amenaofficial) on Instagram: “Spencer House was so stunning. Also, we were told about a special, really old chair that was being…”

I mean, half the fun of a sari is playing with it… 💁🏽‍♀️ 5,459 Likes, 40 Comments – Amena (@amenaofficial) on Instagram: “I mean, half the fun of a sari is playing with it… 💁🏽‍♀️”

The other look has her enrobing a stunning Sabyasachi outfit. With those head-to-toe golden shimmers, she definitely looked like a star. Agree?

Sparkling gold ✨🌹 My new wedding outfits Lookbook video just went live for your viewing pleasure – I’ve popped the link in my bio💃🏻 Featuring #Sabyasachi and #AsthaNarang, and filmed at @bibildn 11.3k Likes, 71 Comments – Amena (@amenaofficial) on Instagram: “Sparkling gold ✨🌹 My new wedding outfits Lookbook video just went live for your viewing pleasure -…”

Well, this is not the first time she’s gelled two different ethnic styles so effortlessly. See for yourself!

Just nipping out for groceries, of course 💅🏻🌚 In #Sabyasachi from @bibildn 20.9k Likes, 345 Comments – Amena (@amenaofficial) on Instagram: “Just nipping out for groceries, of course 💅🏻🌚 In #Sabyasachi from @bibildn”

Do you like Amena’s feminine style and striking makeup? Follow her here!