Section 377: Homosexuality Is Only A Variation And Not Aberration, Says Justice Indu Malhotra

Today is the third successive day of the hearing of petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code in the Supreme Court. Overlooking the proceedings is a Constitution Bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Indu Malhotra, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Rohinton Fali Nariman.

Justice Indu Malhotra, the only woman judge on the Constitution Bench, has said that homosexuality is only a variation and not an aberration. The LGBTQ community faces such prejudice and stigma that getting even basic medical care becomes a problem for them. Justice Malhotra said homosexual people face pressure from within the home as well and often are left with no choice but to marry the opposite sex, forced to live with mental trauma and bi-sexuality.

She said that homosexuality is not against the order of nature but is nature itself as hundreds of animal species also have such sexual orientations. Even Chief Justice Misra said that the root cause of suffering for the community is stigma and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that social stigma will disappear if Section 377 is struck down.

H/T: The Hindu