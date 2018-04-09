Sculptural Slab Depicting Rudrama Devi’s Last Battle Unravels The Mystery Of Her Death

When it comes to warrior princesses in India, very few can think beyond Jhansi Ki Rani. The recent discovery of a new sculpture with a life-size portrait of Rudrama Devi has come up as yet another testimony of how we as a country have collectively forgotten our warrior princesses.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) recently stumbled upon a sculptural slab with Kakatiya warrior queen Rudrama Devi carved on it. The ASI found the sculpture in Trikuta temple at Bekkallu village in Siddipet district.

The discovery has significantly solved the mystery that has hitherto surrounded the legend of Rudrama Devi. D. Kanna Babu, Superintending Archaeologist, Temple Survey Project (Southern Region), ASI Chennai, is the one who discovered the sculptural slab.

Mr. Babu was on an exploration survey when he made the discovery. The survey was being conducted to “ascertain the antiquity and architectural ascendancy of ancient shrines that flourished under the celebrated regime of Kakatiyas (11th to 13th century) in both the Telugu States” as per a report by The Hindu.

Mr. Babu made the discovery last week. Talking about the sculpture, he said, “The discovery of the portrait sculpture is a first of its kind that displays a fierce fighting scene between Rudrama Devi and Ambadeva and it stands as a supporting evidence to the recent findings in Telangana.”

“It might answer all the questions and doubts that the historians and archaeologists had about her death for decades. Thanks to the unknown sculptor who left a credible source for us to reconstruct the life history of the queen, particularly her end,” added Mr. Babu.

The sculpture shows the queen’s arms and wrists embellished with armour and warrior shields. “She is wearing robes of a male warrior with a waist belt and has her left leg over the hanging pedal while a shield is securing her chest,” explains Mr. Babu.

“He escaped the blows of Rudrama Devi and overpowered the horse and harmed it. The horse falls on its face and Rudrama Devi is surprised by his sudden action of the rebel. Finally, Ambadeva kills her and she attains viraswargam,” Mr. Babu forms a narrative.

The patron and artisan responsible for the sculpture has yet again established the importance of art. In a time where a few people know about the warrior queen Rudrama Devi and even fewer talk about her, he/she has literally resurrected a legend for us.

While the artist is deceased, his/her art survives and with it survives the valor of a warrior queen whom we almost lost to the pages of history. I am glad that years hence I’d be telling the story of the Kakatiya warrior queen Rudrama Devi who indeed lived and died like a warrior to my children.

H/T: The Hindu