Screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh Accused By Actor Rahul Singh Of Sexual Harassment And Ending His Career

Screenwriter and producer Mushtaq Shiekh has been accused of sexual harassment by actor Rahul Raj Singh. He claimed that Sheikh destroyed his career when he refused to agree to his indecent demands.

Rahul shared that he had met Sheikh in 2006 and was offered work by him when Rahul was still a model. “I was the Grasim Mr. India model in 2004 when I was 19 years old. A couple of years later, I came in contact with Mushtaq Shiekh. Mushtaq was a very powerful person in Bollywood then. [He was] someone who was on first-name basis with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Farah Khan and Ekta Kapoor. He seemed to be impressed with me. I was glad because I realized I would get work,” he said.

But soon, Sheikh started calling him late at night asking to meet him. “One night, he called me at 11 pm near his house… He took me to his house, which had a single room, a bed and a lot of film posters. He told me, ‘I am going to do something to you which you are going to enjoy. It will be different, but you will like it’. I got scared,” Rahul said.

Following his refusal to Sheikh’s advances, Rahul lost many TV shows. “I was chosen for a TV serial called Amber Dhara. I was popular as the first blind hero on national television. Then I got a call from Mushtaq, telling me that he was the one who had chosen me for the role. That destroyed my confidence and self-belief. Then I was signed up for another show called Mata Ki Chowki. He extended his offer again, that I could sleep with him to keep my job, but I refused. My character was written out of the show soon,” he shared.

Unable to find work in the industry, he left TV 10 years ago. “I used to earn around Rs 3-4 lakh per month in those days. I owe answers to my friends and fans as to why I quit TV. It was because of Mushtaq Shiekh. I told my parents the same thing 10 years ago: I can’t do this, because I will be forced to sleep with someone,” he said.

