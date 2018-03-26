Scoring Fastest Half-Century In Indian Cricket, Smriti Mandhana Breaks Her Own Record In Women’s T20

While England may have delivered a crushing loss to India by seven wickets in their second T20 triangular series match of women’s cricket, the half-century scored by opener Smriti Mandhana (76 off 40 balls) is hard to forget. Her and Mithali Raj’s half-century (53 off 43) led India to pile up a score of 198 for four in 20 overs which is India’s highest score in T20.

It was in the fourth over that Mandhana took charge and hit two boundaries and a six, amassing 20 runs in the over. She hit three fours in the sixth over, continuing with a flurry of boundaries and in just 25 balls completed her half-century.

While her score may have been dampened by England’s opener Daniellie Wyatt whirlwind performance as she stacked 124 runs, it was a big day for Indian cricket. It was the fastest 50 made by an Indian as Mandhana also made her highest individual score in T20s creating history and broke her own record (previously she made 50 runs in 30 balls)

Mandhana’s performance can be called outrightly amazing as even Indian women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur praises her form on the field and agreed that while on the batting front the cricket team does well, their bowling unit needs to improve. “If you see the first innings, the wicket was not that easy to bat on, but the way Mithali di and Smriti batted it was outstanding. I know in the bowling department we are not improving, we need to improve and we will definitely improve,” Harmanpreet said.

While India lost to England, Mandhana’s stellar performance will go down in history.

H/T: The Indian Express