Scientist Arrested In Agra For Attemping Rape On Six-Year-Old Daughter Of A Junior

Vishnu Dutt Sharma, a 58-year-old senior scientist at the National Jalma Institute for Leprosy & Other Mycobacterial Diseases in Agra, has been arrested on Tuesday for attempting to rape the six-year-old daughter of a junior scientist on Monday.

“The matter was reported to the Tajganj police on Tuesday morning and facts narrated in the complaint were verified and found to be true. A case was registered against Sharma under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act,” said superintendent of police (city) Kunwar Anupam Singh.

On Monday, the scientist took the 6-year-old girl to the roof of the institute’s residential wing and attempted to rape her. When the mother of the child didn’t see her daughter, she called out her name several times and not getting a reply from her made her suspect of something wrong. She then went on the rooftop to look for her daughter where she saw the scientist misbehaving with the child.

Seeing the mother, the scientist ran away from there and mother immediately broke the news to the family members. It came as a shock to the family as they considered Sharma an “elderly member of the scientist fraternity” and that he was like a “grandfatherly figure” for their daughter. The girl’s parents said in their complaint that Sharma had been making advances towards their daughter for over the past two months.

Children’s safety is a big concern in India. According to government figures, a child is sexually abused every 15 minutes in India. The National Crime Records Bureau report for 2016 shows a sharp spike in cases of rape on children with an increase of such incidents by over 82% as compared to 2015. And, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in crime against minors, with around 15% share of total crime against children in the country.

