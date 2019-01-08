School Denies Admission To Her Daughter After Dalit Activist Bindu Thankam Kalyani Tries Entering Sabarimala

Chased by protesters on October 22, Dalit activist Bindu Thankam Kalyani could not enter Sabarimala and has been constantly facing harassment since then. The repercussion of the attempt made by her has led her to be removed from her rented house and Bindu’s 11-year-old daughter has also been denied admission in a school post the incident.

After agreeing to give her admission at the Vidya Vanam Higher Secondary School at Anaikatti in Tamil Nadu, the school denied the admission on January 7, owing to the protests from local residents.

Speaking to The News Minute, Bindu shared, “When I came to the school with my daughter today, their behaviour was strange. The school principal told me that she is not an activist, but an educational activist. What was the need for such conversation while I am seeking admission for my child? I had gone there twice to arrange for admission and the school authorities had agreed. Suddenly they have changed their stand – saying they don’t want to distort the peaceful atmosphere of the school.”

The denied admission was a result of several men raising objections to her daughter’s admission. “By the time we reached the school, there were around 60 local people gathered there. All of them were men; they didn’t ask me anything. Only later, a teacher told me that they were assembled to raise an objection to my daughter’s admission. The school authorities got afraid. They even asked if I had tried to go to Sabarimala for worship,” shared Bindu.

Things have not been well for her since the incident happened and she has been facing abuse. Bindu is also being harassed at her friend’s house where she is currently residing because her landlords asked her to leave the rented home.

Bindu’s daughter was earlier studying at Agaly Vocational Higher Secondary School where she was teaching and according to her, the information may have leaked of her daughter changing the school as, “I had posted in a teachers’ WhatsApp group and told a couple of teachers in my school that I will go to Vidya Vanam school on Monday.”

The 11-year-old is bearing the brunt of her mother’s attempt to enter Sabarimala shrine and she has been facing isolation, indifference and mental torture from her classmates and other students in the school, as told by Bindu.

“Even the teachers advised her she shouldn’t become like me. Parents of some students asked them to keep distance from her, she had been facing humiliation, ostracisation… She is firm that she won’t go to Agaly school anymore,” added Bindu.

H/T: The Quint