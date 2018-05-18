Scared After Rape & Uncle’s Murder, This Survivor From Delhi Now Wants To Withdraw The Case

Earlier this month (on May 4), a 20-year-old blind woman was gang-raped in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh. Yesterday, two weeks after the horrific incident, another disaster has hit the family. Her uncle was found hanging from a tree outside her home.

Shocked by the incident, the girl has now decided to withdraw the case against the culprits as she doesn’t want to create any more troubles for her family. The neighbors believe that the arrested rapist was ‘angry’ after the police caught only him and let go off his other two mates, and that’s why he killed the poor man.

The 55-year-old deceased was a rickshaw-puller and the sole bread-winner in the family. Remembering him, the girl said, “Every night, my uncle would drink and cry about what had happened to me. He was the one running to the police station each time. He wanted all the men involved in the rape to be punished.”

Now that he is not around to support or protect her, she wants to take her complaint back and return to the village with her mother. She said, “Ab humara koi hai nahi, toh hum gaon chale jayenge (Now that we have no support, we will go back to our village. Police have done what they could, it is better to withdraw the case than face legal hassles of court and police station. There is no surety of food or money, fighting the case is unthinkable.”

On May 4, the girl was dragged to a shanty and was raped for over 20 minutes by 2-3 men (as she vaguely remembers). They kept her mouth pressed so she couldn’t make any sound and call for help. However, the Police states that only one man harassed her sexually while the other two stood outside guarding the room.

Shortly after this incident, the members of Delhi Commission for Women visited her and offered financial help of Rs. 25,000 to her family. The girl’s mother said, “They offered us a sum of Rs 25,000. Despite our need, we could only accept Rs 5,000. I fear if we had kept the entire sum, someone would have murdered us or robbed us. That money, we were told, was deposited in an account. But we don’t know how to handle a bank account. We can’t even dial 100 or contact our relatives if an emergency arises.”

h/t: The Hindustan Times