SC To Look Into Muslim Laws On Marriage That Are Considered Discriminatory Towards Women

The Supreme Court has decided to examine the constitutional validity of certain Muslim laws pertaining to marriage such as ‘nikah halala’, ‘nikah mutah’, ‘nikah misyar’ and polygamy.

After four petitioners including two women approached the SC complaining that they had been victimized by these practices, it sought a response from the Centre pertaining to four petitions which demanded the practices to be declared unconstitutional. The petitioners include Sameena Begum and Nafisa Khan, and Moullim Mohsin Bin Hussain Bin Abdad Al Kathiri and Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. A bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra has now referred the matter to a Constitution bench.

One of the petitioners, Upadhyay, who is a Hindu man has come forward against the practices as he feels that they are a violation of the basic human rights. He said, “that the provisions of the IPC are applicable on all Indian citizens and triple talaq is a cruelty under section 498A (husband or relative of the husband subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the IPC, ‘nikah-halala’ is rape under section 375 (rape) of the IPC, and polygamy is an offence under section 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) of the IPC.”

Another petitioner has raised the issue that the laws against bigamy are obsolete for Muslim women owing to laws supporting polygamy and thus no legal action can be taken against the husband. She is seeking that the Muslim Marriages Act, 1939, be declared unconstitutional because it violates Articles 14, 15, 21 and 25.

It was in August 2017 when a bench led by chief justice JS Khehar declared triple talaq unconstitutional. It was followed by a bill introduced by the National Democratic Alliance. The bill was named The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 and sought to criminalize triple talaq and also to punish the men trying to get away with it with up to three years of imprisonment. While the Lok Sabha has given its nod to the bill, it is yet to be approved by the Rajya Sabha.

While the bill has appropriately raised the problems pertaining to the whole concept of triple talaq it has absolutely overlooked the issues of polygamy and nikah halala.

Let us take a look at what the terms ‘nikah halala’, ‘nikah mutah’, ‘nikah misyar’ and polygamy actually mean:

Polygamy and ‘nikah halala’

Under polygamy, a Muslim man is allowed to have four wives at the same time. ‘Nikah halala’ on the contrary is the process where it becomes mandatory for a Muslim woman who wants to remarry a husband who had divorced her to marry another person first, consummate that marriage and then divorce him to be remarried.

‘Nikah mutah’

Also referred to as a pleasure marriage, it is a temporary marriage. In this case, the mehr, as well as the duration of the union, are decided in advance. It is a verbal contract with some preconditions, most of them levied on the women of course. The conditions include that the woman should be unmarried and also “chaste” and she should “not [be] addicted to fornication.” The marriage gets over after the specified period and post that the woman has to undergo a period of iddah or abstinence.

‘Nikah misyar’

In this setup, several of the marital rights are renounced by the couple. The renounced rights include living together, the wife’s rights to housing and maintenance money, and the husband’s right to access.

“Women’s rights are fundamental. Practices such as nikah halala are brutal. It is, however, troubling to me that Muslim women organizations are not present before the court and that it appears to be two individual Muslim women and one Muslim man and one Hindu Brahmin man. Since the court has agreed to hear this set of petitions, I do hope that several organizations with a diversity of views represent themselves before the court,” said advocate Karuna Nandy as she talked about the petition.

