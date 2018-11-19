SC To Hear 80 Y.O. Zakia Jafri’s Plea Challenging Narendra Modi’s Acquittal In Godhra Riots Case

A former Congress MP, Ehsan Jafri, was killed in the Godhra riots that took place in 2002. His wife, 80-year-old Zakia Jafri, has challenged the Gujarat High Court’s decision of acquitting the then CM of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, and other politicians and senior bureaucrats in the riots case and the SC will be hearing her petition on Monday.

On October 5, 2017, the Gujarat High Court had acquitted Narendra Modi and other politicians and senior bureaucrats as no “prosecutable evidence” was found against them. The court upheld the earlier 2012 judgment of a metropolitan court and rejected Zakia’s allegations that cases like this were part of a “larger conspiracy”.

“According to the SIT, no offense has been established against any of the 58 persons listed in Zakia’s complaint,” metropolitan magistrate MS Bhatt had said then.

H/T: The Indian Express