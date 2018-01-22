SC Stalls Proceedings In High Courts Over GST On Sanitary Napkins To Examine The Case

Sanitary napkins’ inclusion in the Goods and Service Tax (GST), with 12% GST levied on it, has sparked debates for a long time and on Monday, the proceedings in Delhi and Mumbai High Courts about the same were stayed by the Supreme Court, citing its decision to examine the case to see if it is best for the case to be heard by the apex court itself.

The ongoing case is the result of the plea filed in the Delhi High Court by a JNU Ph.D. student, Zarmina Israr Khan. While goods such as kajal, bindi, sindoor, kumkum, hearing aids, passenger baggage, plastic and glass bangles, puja necessities, and all types of contraceptives has been exempted from GST, something as necessary as sanitary napkins that are crucial for a woman’s health had not been exempted from the GST slabs, which Zarmina’s plea termed as “illegal and unconstitutional”.

“Have you discussed it with the Ministry of Women and Child Development before doing it or have you just looked at the import and export duty? This has to be done while keeping in view the larger concern,” the bench presiding over the matter had asked the Centre while expressing displeasure over the absence of female members in the GST Council.

Different parts of the country have witnessed protests demanding for GST to be removed from sanitary napkins in a bid to promote health, hygiene, and sanitation.

