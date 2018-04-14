SC Slams The Centre For Opposing Permanent Commission Of Women Army Officers

On Friday, the Supreme Court (SC) slammed the Centre for opposing Indian women army officers’ plea for a permanent commission (PC). The court said it’s a harassment of short service commission (SSC) women army officers.

“Why are you harassing these women officers? This is discrimination,” said the court to the lawyer appearing for Union ministry of defence. The bench led by Justice NV Ramana found it extremely strange for the government to not be willing to extend permanent commission to the serving women officers. The Centre’s appeal against the high court’s judgement is pending before the SC since 2010.

Before the Delhi high court (HC) judgement of 2010 which allows women joining the army under SSC to opt for the permanent commission, women officers retired after 14 years and had no scope of extension.

While the SC did not stay the HC order, it had said the relief extending from the 2010 verdict would only be available to those women officers who were in service at that time, leaving out the ones who had already retired.

The government sought a time period of three months but the court declined and gave one week to spell out its policy.

Justice Ramana’s bench, hearing the application, questioned, “You advertise… women in combat roles, fighter pilots and sea vessels and you are here opposing permanent commission of women officers.”

H/T: Hindustan Times