SC Says It’s Against The Constitutional Mandate To Deny Women Entry Into Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India heard the plea on whether prohibiting the entry of women in the Sabarimala temple of Kerala on grounds of biological factors was discriminatory and violative of the constitution.

The bench comprised of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, and Indu Malhotra who said that denying women entry into the shrine was against the Constitutional mandate, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, while hearing the matter observed, “On what basis you (temple authorities) deny the entry. It is against the Constitutional mandate. Once you open it for the public, anybody can go.”

“Your (intervener) right to pray being a woman, is equal to that of a man and it is not dependent on a law to enable you to do that,” observed Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

The petitioner to challenge the 800-year-old practice of prohibiting the entry of women into the famed Lord Ayyappan Temple was the Indian Young Lawyers Association. The PIL has sought direction to the Kerala government, the Travancore Devaswom Board, Chief Thanthri (priest) of Sabarimala Temple and the District Magistrate of Pathanamthitta to ensure entry of female devotees between the age group of 10-50.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel Ravi Prakash Gupta told the court the restrictions on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple is not the essence of their religious affairs as discrimination on the entry of women in the temple is “neither a ritual nor a ceremony associated with Hindu religion”.

Gupta said, “Mere sight of a woman does not affect anybody’s celibacy, if one has take oath of it, otherwise such oath has no meaning.”

Kerala minister K. Surendran said the state government was not opposed to the entry of women inside the temple. “The state government’s stand is that women should be allowed to offer prayers in Sabarimala Temple. We have filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court explaining our stand. Now it has to take a decision. We are bound to obey its verdict. Devaswom board now has the same opinion as that of government,” Surendran said.

