SC Says Abortion Amounts To Murder, Declines 25-Week-Pregnant Woman’s Plea

Saying that abortion of a healthy foetus amounts to murder, the Supreme court on Monday dismissed the plea of a 20-year-old woman in Mumbai who sought permission to terminate her 25-week-old pregnancy.

The SC said that a healthy foetus that is not going to affect the mother’s physical health in any way shouldn’t be aborted. The Mumbai-based woman earlier approached the Bombay high court but as her plea was declined there, she filed a petition in the apex court. She had pleaded that if she went through with the ‘unwanted pregnancy’ she would suffer from mental trauma as she is suffering from epilepsy. Also, she is about to separate from her husband, whom she accused of domestic violence.

As per the Indian law, in case of a foetus older than 20 weeks, abortion is allowed only if the unborn child has serious physical or mental abnormalities or if the delivery may threaten the mother’s life. As in this case, the pregnancy does not pose any harm to the woman physically, SC told the woman’s counsel, Sneha Mukherjee, who argued that the court should also consider the mental injury the “unwanted pregnancy” would cause her client.

“A mother’s health and rights need to be put on a higher pedestal than the child… One needs to choose the existing right over a potential right. It’s not about a person suffering physically but also mentally,” she argued.

“You should make the mother hear her child’s heartbeat,” Justice Joseph said, adding that the woman would “regret killing the baby” if she “reconciles with the husband”.

H/T: Hindustan Times