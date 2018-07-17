SC Reserves Verdict On Section 377, Says It’ll Strike Down The Law If It Violates Fundamental Rights

As the hearing in Supreme Court regarding Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code continued on Tuesday, the apex court reserved its verdict and said that it would strike down the law if it violates fundamental rights.

“The moment we are convinced there is a violation of any fundamental right, we will strike it down and not leave it to legislature,” Justice Rohinton Nariman said. Lawyers have been asked to submit their final written arguments by Friday.

“The whole object of fundamental rights chapter is to strike down those laws which would otherwise not be struck down by majoritarian governments,” Nariman added. “We won’t wait for majoritarian governments to enact or delete.”

Advocate Manoj George is representing two Christian organizations that are intervenors and said that the Parliament should decide the constitutional validity of the section. He argued that people’s religious sentiments are offended by homosexuality but Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra replied that a person’s sexual orientation cannot violate another person’s dignity.

