SC Reprimands MP Govt. For Giving A Meager Compensation Of Rs 6,500 To Rape Victims

Looking into the affidavits filed by states on the compensation given under the Nirbhaya Fund scheme, the Supreme Court on Thursday admonished the Madhya Pradesh government for giving a small amount of 6,500 to victims of sexual assault. And that too after being one of the States to get maximum funds from the Centre under the Nirbhaya scheme.

“According to your (Madhya Pradesh) affidavit, on an average, you are paying Rs 6,000 to a rape victim. Are you doing a charity? How can you do so? You value a rape at Rs 6,500?” said the bench comprising Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta, while they were going over Madhya Pradesh’s affidavit.

“For Madhya Pradesh, the figures are fantastic. There are 1,951 rape victims in Madhya Pradesh and you are giving them Rs 6,000 – Rs 6,500 each. Is that good, commendable? What is this,” the Bench asked, adding, “This is total insensitiveness”.

MP wasn’t the only state to face the wrath of the apex court as the Haryana government was also in line for not giving details of the Nirbhaya Fund disbursement. It was last month when the court had directed all State and Union Territory Governments to fill out an affidavit that would contain the amount received by them under the fund, the disbursement amount, and the number of victims who received the same. But 24 states and UTs haven’t filed the affidavits yet.

“It is a very clear indication of what you feel for the safety of women in your State,” the Bench said to the Haryana Govt. “You take your time and tell the women in your State that you do not care for them.”

The SC has asked the States and UTs to complete their affidavits within four weeks if women’s welfare is not a mere topic of discussion for them.

H/T: The Hindu