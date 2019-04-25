SC Order To The State Government Will Give Hope To Other Victims, Says Bilkis Bano

A Supreme Court bench, comprising of CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, directed the Gujarat government to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Bilkis Yakub Rasool (Bano), who was brutally gang-raped and lost her daughter during the post-Godhra riots, in 2002.

In response to the move, Bilkis in a press conference on Wednesday 24, said that while the Supreme Court’s order to the state government will give hope to other victims, her case also stands as a “shameful failure of the state in protecting its people.” However, later on, she also expressed her gratitude to the judiciary for “acknowledging her suffering and struggle.”

Bilkis’ first child Saleha was brutally killed by a mob in front of her eyes during the riots. Talking about the incident, she said that she could not give a proper burial to her daughter and the feeling of it has always been haunting her. In her memory, she now plans to create a fund.

She also shared that her elder daughter, who was in her womb during the 2002 violence, wants to become a lawyer so that she can fight for justice for others.

“I pray today that the spirit of the victims like her (her daughter), the courage of survivors, the struggles of ordinary citizens, and the democratic institutions of India will come together again and again to end the hate and fear that is gripping our country,” Bilkis added.

H/T: The Quint