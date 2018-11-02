SC Declares That Live-In Partners Are Entitled To Seek Maintenance

Live-in partners are entitled to maintenance under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, said the Supreme Court.

“In fact, under the provisions of the DVC Act, 2005 the victim, that is, the estranged wife or live-in partner would be entitled to more relief than what is contemplated under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, namely, to a shared household also,” the bench said.

“What would be significant to note is that economic abuse also constitutes domestic violence,” the order stated.

Earlier the Jharkhand High Court had said a woman who is not a legally wedded wife cannot claim maintenance. So, in 2013, Justice T S Thakur and Justice Kurien Joseph referred three questions to the larger bench:

Whether the living together of a man and woman as husband and wife for a considerable period of time would raise the presumption of a valid marriage between them and whether such a presumption would entitle the woman to maintenance under Section 125, Cr.P.C.? Whether strict proof of marriage is essential for a claim of maintenance under Section 125, Cr.P.C. having regard to the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, 2005? Whether a marriage performed according to the five customary rites and ceremonies without strictly fulfilling the requisites of Section 7(1) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, or any other personal law would entitle the woman to maintenance under Section 125, Cr.P.C.?

The SC had denied to answer them as they were based on orders which were formulated in a former case which was before the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 came into force.

H/T: The News Minute

