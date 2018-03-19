SC Bench Seeks Data Pertaining To Pending Sexual Offence Cases Registered Under POCSO

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra recently asked the Registrar Generals of high courts to assimilate date pertaining to cases of sexual offenses against children under the POCSO Act which remain pending. The orders were issued after data pointing towards an exponential increase in the cases of child abuse in 2016 was brought to light.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) was introduced in the year 2012 in order to effectively reduce and also address the cases of sexual abuse against children. The act makes it mandatory for the cases registered under it to be decided within a year after the charge sheets have been acknowledged by the trial court.

The bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra, which also comprised of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, decided to look up the data after Lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava brought to light the 2016 data of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). It stated that despite the POCSO Act, out of the total 1,01,326 cases registered under it, just 229 cases were decided by trial courts in 2016.

Incidentally, Alakh Alok Srivastava is the lawyer who filed a PIL for the recent heart-wrenching case where an eight-month-old infant was raped by her cousin. He stated how the total pending cases came up to 1,01,326 after 70,435 POCSO cases pending from previous years were added to 30,891 fresh cases registered in 2016.

The bench decided to look into the pendency of these cases so as to find out ways to deal with the problem. The plea is also seeking to frame guidelines to ensure that in rape cases of children below the age of 12, the investigation and trial should be completed within six months of the lodging of the FIR.

H/T: The Hindu