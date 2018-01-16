SC Asks Centre To Ban Khap Panchayats From Committing More ‘Honour Killings’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the attack of Khap Panchayats on adult couples, who go for an inter-caste marriage, is ‘absolutely illegal’ and asked the Centre to enact laws to protect these couples or else the court will evolve a principle and lay down the guidelines.

“If an adult man and woman marry, no khap, panchayat or society can question them,” the SC said. The bench overlooking the matter comprised of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud.

Asking the Centre to act fast, the apex court said that it would have to step in case the government fails to ban such Panchayats. Khaps, caste or community organizations or a group of related clans that encourage institutionalized atrocities against couples who get married and supposedly bring ‘dishonour’ to the Panchayat.

“Whenever there is any kind of collective attack on a boy or girl who is an adult, it is absolutely illegal,” the bench said.

Earlier, the apex court had sought suggestions from an NGO ‘Shakti Vahini’, amicus curiae and ‘Khap Panchayats,’ who were invited to put forward their views. In 2010, the NGO had moved the SC seeking directions to the central and state governments in order to prevent and control honour crimes.

As a pilot project, the court will be examining the three districts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh where Khap Panchayats are present. The superintendents of police of Rohtak and Jind districts of Haryana and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh were also summoned by the court to get information about the situation.

H/T: Times Of India

