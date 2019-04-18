SC Advocates Arundhati Katju And Menaka Guruswamy Named In TIME’s 2019 List Of 100 Most Influential People

The TIME magazine on Wednesday released its 2019 list of Most Influential People in the world, which includes Supreme Court advocates Arundhati Katju and Menaka Guruswamy. They were instrumental in making concrete arguments to strike down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalized homosexuality.

Penning their profile, actor Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Armed with a well-planned strategy that went beyond their well-researched legal arguments, Arundhati and Menaka became beacons of hope for the Indian LGBTQ+ community. Their perseverance and commitment led an entire community to a historic win by humanizing their struggles and giving them the freedom to love. As the Chief Justice said, “Constitutional morality cannot be martyred at the altar of social morality.”

“Arundhati and Menaka have helped take a giant step for LGBTQ+ rights in the world’s largest democracy. In their committed fight for justice, they have shown us that we as a society must continue to make progress, even after laws are changed, and that we must make an effort to understand, accept and love,” she added.

A graduate of National Law School of India University, Bangalore, Guruswamy was designated as Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court last month. Having read law as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, where she was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy in Law (D. Phil.) and as a Gammon fellow for a Masters in Law at Harvard Law School, Guruswamy worked as a human rights consultant to the United Nations and has taught at the New York University School of Law. In the Navtej Johar case which decriminalised homosexuality, Guruswamy represented IIT students and graduates who belong to the LGBTQIA community.

Armed with a BA LLB (Hons.) degree from the National Law School of India University, and an LLM from Columbia Law School, Arundhati was a Human Rights Fellow, James Kent Scholar, and Public Interest Honoree. She has taught white collar crime law at the National Law University, Delhi, and worked with India’s National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to draft the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

