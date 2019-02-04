Sawan Dutta AKA The Bengali Auntie Is Back, This Time With The Song-Recipe Of Kolkata Mutton Biriyani

When it comes to Bengalis, they are famous for two things – their limitless love for food and music. And vlogger Sawan Dutta is known for combining this love for the diverse Bengali cuisine with her quirky lyrics and on-point songs. The latest addition to her unique songs is a recipe of the authentic Kolkata mutton biriyani in her impeccable Bengali accent.

Known as the ‘Bengali Auntie’, she has written, composed and performed the song, where she tells us everything about the recipe, its ingredients, and presentation.

The Mutton Dum Biryani ( Bengali Recipe ) Song, on popular request, from Bengali Aunty's kitchen at The Metronome! The Metronome is the first and only Song Blog of its kind in India and perhaps the world. It aims to seamlessly combine Recipes, Storytelling, Songs and Commercial Branding through Sawan's original songs and videos.

“It’s an exaggerated, musical take on some universal Bengali traits; it’s a celebration of them,” Dutta had told The Indian Express when her YouTube channel gained popularity following her viral song-recipes for machher jhol (fish curry) and kosha mangsho (a mutton dish).

