Savour This Recipe From Veteran Culinary Expert Ummi Abdulla’s Cookbook On Mappila Cuisine

No food dish comes above ‘maa ke haath ka khaana’, but there is someone whose cooking skills even our mothers hail to. No brownie points for guessing here – she is the one whose prepared achaar and laddoo-mathri we’ve grown up binging on, the one who would be more eager than our mother to cater to our little demands of sweets and ice cream, and if need be, keep it a secret, too (shh!) And I could go on writing, for it is our dearest nanis I am talking about!

I just made a quick time travel trip to those childhood days there. Sigh. But what made me do that? Reading about the 83-year-old expert of Mappila cuisine of Kerala, Ummi Abdulla. Author of six cookbooks, and far from retiring, even at this age Ummi Ji is never out of invitations to anchor food festivals! Hear the ‘whoa’ in your head?

Ummi Abdulla was the first one to bring outside attention to the Mappila cuisine through her work. She now lives in Calicut, and interestingly her granddaughter Nazaneen Jalaludheen, recently put together a limited-edition coffee-table cookbook documenting Ummi’s culinary journey, featuring several classic recipes from her repertoire, an early edition of which, titled Malabar Muslim Cookery, was first published by Orient Longman in 1981.

But before I take you to the inside of the book, I realize the need of a quick introduction of the ‘Mappila community’. As gathered from the article of Scroll, Mappila is a community of Muslims on the Malabar Coast of Kerala, it is concentrated in the northern towns of Kannur, Calicut and Thalassery, from Kasaragod to Thrissur, and traces its origin to trade with West Asia. Kerala’s location on the coast, and its history as an ancient global trading post, left the region exposed to influences from all over the world. But the Mappilas only share a language and the love of coconut with the rest of the state –their cuisine remains distinctive on several counts.

Malabar Muslim Cookery is a tome of recipes that have been a constant companion for two generations of expat Mappilas trying to conjure the taste of their home with its honeyed sunlight and lush greenery through a Mappila meal.

Calicut’s wildly famous restaurants offer a first taste of this cuisine, too. Serving assortments of seafood, the singular Thalassery biriyani, and a mind-boggling range of stuffed, steamed and deep-fried breads. But the depths of Mappila food can only be experienced in a Mappila home, at which a regular day will feature ari pathiris (delicate rice-breads) and fiery muttakakkam (egg roast), prawn puttu and mutton stew, biriyani, neichoru (a simple ghee rice), and the much-loved red fish curry.

The basics of Mappila cuisine may seem simple, but there are many elaborate, complex dishes that rely heavily on technique. And the food cooked every day is an exercise in using the same handful of ingredients in various measures to create dishes that taste completely different from each other. Red chilli paste, turmeric powder, ginger, curry leaves and, needless to mention, the staple of every Kerala kitchen – coconut oil, are used generously.

The said cookbook begins with a very interesting series of equations as the epigraph:

Cooking = kitchen + hungry family

Serving = art + hungry family

Cookbook = writing + kitchen + testing + hungry family

And it is dedicated to the common factor, which sets the tone for the rest of the book that though is said to be lacking in pictures, but portrays multiple dotted illustrations by Anant Kulkarni. A cookbook is a window into the predilections and habits of a particular community, and it is extremely telling that in Malabar Muslim Cookery, the vegetable section is half the size of the sweet section, and about the same size as the egg section.

So without further ado, here’s one of the “keeper” recipes from the Malabar Muslim Cookery – Chemeen Porichathu or Fried Prawns:

Ingredients

200 g shelled prawns

3 tsp chilli powder

4 cloves garlic

4 cm piece cinnamon

2 cloves

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp aniseed

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method

Clean and wash the prawns with a little salt. Grind all the ingredients with salt. Cook the prawns with ground ingredients in a little water till the prawns are cooked and the water absorbed.

Heat the oil in a kadai. Add the prawns and fry till the prawns are crisp.

There is the added step of double cooking the prawns, but counter-intuitively, it doesn’t dry out the prawns, as one might expect. With a heaping of boiled rice and yogurt, this could be a lunch that makes a hungry family very happy!

