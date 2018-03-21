Savneet Bhasin Is Making Women More Confident In The Workplace Through Her Workshops

Savneet Bhasin is the co-founder and CEO of Uplearn, a Valiant Group Company. She believes that it is important for people to upgrade their skills to excel in life and wants to provide the best in class skill enhancement programs for making this a reality.

She has also extended her initiative under the name Springboard by UpLearn. She works with children aged five to 14 to improve their soft skills through experiential learning. Springboard focuses on non-academic skills like etiquette training, personality development, public speaking and people skills amongst others.

Savneet is also the co-founder of Unnati and Train for India – social initiatives organized by the Valiant Foundation. She works on implementing Unnati, a soft skills training program for underserved urban women and Train for India, a soft skills training program for underprivileged children. She is a passionate learning facilitator and consultant with a particular interest in experiential learning. For over two decades, Savneet has been mentoring school students for success in academics and in life. Excerpts from a conversation with her:

To start with, could you tell me about Uplearn and what does it do?

Uplearn is a training facilitation platform for high potential professionals, who are looking to upgrade themselves in the corporate world. So we conduct various customized programs and workshops for the companies. We help individuals and corporates work on themselves to enhance skills by scoping out the best possible program to match their requirements. These trainings that we provide are usually aimed at strengthening their soft skills, people skills, corporate etiquette, etc.

What do you mean by ‘customized training,’ and what are the factors that you consider?

Every company has a different work culture, set of requirements for their employees, a way of working, etc. So by understanding all these factors, and more, we customize the type of workshops that we can provide. We do have a panel of more than 100 trainers who come from a range of backgrounds including trainers, coaches, master trainers, image consultants, yoga instructors, experienced corporate professionals. So from this pool of trainers, I can get the company a domain expert who can conduct workshops based on that particular requirement of the company.

While conducting the corporate training programs, what are the major themes that you cater to?

We are a soft skill training company, so all our programs and workshops are designed in such a way as to provide soft skill and life skill training to the employees. So in line with this, we do conduct time management programs, stress management, yoga workshops, personality development and grooming classes, presentation skills, dining etiquette, etc.

Moving on, do you think many times women in corporates face a lack of confidence? And how do you think they can work their way out of it?

Corporate communication is an essential part of being in the corporate environment, and most of the times I have observed it is in this domain that women face lack of confidence. Communication need not only be verbal, mastering the nonverbal form of communication goes a long way in helping such women and everyone in general. One thing that I stress on while handling this topic is the way of dressing that does wonders for the confidence. We conduct grooming and personality development workshops that cater to such issues. We also have a program especially for women called Unnati, which is aimed at empowering women in the corporate environment. So I have covered around 300 women under the Unnati program. We conduct workshops regarding verbal and nonverbal communications, health and nutrition, personality grooming, social media marketing, time and stress management, etc.

A lot of people in the present day and age face certain problems trying to balance their work and family. What are your tips regarding a healthy work-life balance?

First and foremost one needs to learn to prioritize smartly because it is not about doing the important things. First, it is more about doing the urgent things first. Maintain a planner to help you keep track of things that you are doing, and it is essential to fit in some ‘me time’ in your planner. It is often without this ‘me time’ that professionals go crazy in a corporate environment. Another thing is as women, the onus of looking after the home is also on us, though it need not be. But if so, feel free and be confident to ask for help from your family or friends. Have open communication with your family when you explain to them the importance of your career choices. You need to take charge of your life, set priorities, indulge in occasional ‘me time,’ and take your family’s help whenever needed, everything else gets taken care of!

Moving on to another one of your initiatives – Springboard, could you tell us a bit more about it?

These days children of almost all age groups are busy with smartphones and other gadgets for all kinds of reasons from recreational to educational as well. And most of the times, children being so dependent on a nonverbal platform, tend to not develop their social skills. How should you interact with people you meet for the first time, how should you interact with elders, how should you be independent, many children lack such basic conversational skills. So our aim at Springboard is to train and educate children in this aspect, we help them develop a growth mindset. We conduct such social skills workshops and also combine it with dining etiquette.

When you spoke about developing a growth mindset, which is not something our mainstream education system caters to, how are you filling this void?

All our workshops at Springboard are customized according to the needs of the children. A few days before the workshop we have a brief informal interview with the child, from which we get an idea about his basic mindset, personality, etc. On the basis of this, we design the workshop for him. These workshops include thinking skills, decision making, puzzle solving, lateral thinking apart from communication skill training, personality grooming, etc. Now after the workshop we also have a session with the parents, to brief them about how they need to work on their children. Such dedicated attention is something that our education system fails to provide.

You have emphasized a lot on the ‘overall development’ of the children. What do you mean by that?

Developing the mind, body and the soul of the child. Children are at an impressionable age, and it is during such time that as parents and teachers we must guide him. He should be given the freedom to explore different avenues, that is when he will find his passion. Having a passion in life is crucial for a child to develop his personality. Apart from this, his decision making and interpersonal skills, the behavior of the child, his body language, his reflexes during different situations, etc. should be developed. Along with this, he should be physically groomed, because your appearance plays a crucial role in making you a confident person. So all these aspects come under the overall development of a child.

What is your take on passions that lead children to explore unconventional career paths? Do you think parents are supportive?

As compared to situations a decade ago, I think parents today are pretty supportive of their child’s career decisions. It is not about becoming a doctor or lawyer anymore, it is about being smart enough to find a way to pursue your passion, and opportunities are such these days, that they are most certainly met with success. Parents have understood this, and have become more supportive of their child.

Given a chance what are some of the programs that you would like to introduce into schools?

I think experiential learning is essential for students. The system needs to move away from the rote learning culture and inculcate practical aspects of learning. I would like to see life skills training and probably even vocational learning implemented in schools. Even the parents need to be educated concerning handling the children, their study culture and careers paths as well. The child interacts both with the school as well as the parents, so both of them need to work hand in hand with the overall development of the child.

Give us an insight into how you are planning to scale Springboard.

All the programs that we have currently are one-day workshops, we are planning on making it into multiple day affairs so that we can get to help the children get comfortable with the format of personality development. We are also introducing full-fledged workshops for parents to keep them in the loop as well.