Savita Punia Becomes The Saviour In The First Match Of 2018 Hockey World Cup

Haryana girl and vice-captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, Savita Punia, wore the cape of a saviour at the Saturday’s nail-biting match against England at the 2018 Hockey World Cup India in London.

Goalkeeper Savita’s tremendous reflexes saved goals on all three occasions by the host team England, denying them any chance of taking the lead. The pressure persistent match ended with a 1-1 draw against World No.2 England in a Pool B match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, the UK.

World No.10 India tried to create the pressure in the match but neither team could take the lead in the opening quarter. However, it was Savita’s brilliant save that led India to win the draw at the match.

Savita reckons with the mistakes that took place in the match and looks forward in correcting them for a better play in the cup. As reported by The Times of India, she said, “We made a lot of mistakes in the last 15 minutes of our mat .. of our match against England at the Games, which we have worked on. Everyone in the team is confident and we are not thinking about which pool we are in; we are approaching it match-by-match.”

It is goalkeeper Punia’s debut at the world cup. Before heading for the cup, Punia had shared her feelings with ESPN. She had said, “If I had been an outfield player, maybe I would still carry some fears within me. With the helmet on, I just feel a lot more comfortable. You learn every day, and the more mistakes you make, the better you become. That’s the key to enjoying your game.”

The Saturday match was Punia’s 149th appearance for India. The 2018 world cup is India’s seventh time in 14 editions, and the first time since 2010.

India will play their second Pool B match against Ireland on July 26.