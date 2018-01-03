Savita Of BuDa Folklore Recites Us Tribal Ramayana That You Had Never Heard Before

It all started with The Last Samurai. The question of cultural identities and roots has followed me since. “Progress cannot be thrust upon a community or a tribe. They have to be able to decide what progress is to them,” remarked Yassmin Abdel-Magied, the Sudanese-Australian author.

The ideas of past, present and weaving the two into the future require skillful and responsible hands. Who imparts this skill and responsibility? And who takes these forward? Is the past really past?

Savita Uday, from the BuDa folklore, has some of the answers. She is a folklorist. Can you imagine? A folklorist is someone who studies folk and lives in a world of beliefs, myths, tales, and practices of people of distinct lands and time. She works with and around tribal people.

Savita had a lot to share in our conversation. I was all ears.

Savita: BuDa in Kannada stands for the beginning – the ground and the base. Everything is built upon that. 40 years back, my parents began the process of documenting the folklore of Uttara Kannada region. They archived the indigenous festivals, their food, their medicines, oral heritage, their games and their rich literature in over 80 large books.

I was just a child. The tribal people came inside our homes as daily wagers. My parents would ask them to sing. When they began, it was like they were somebody else altogether. My parents recognized that. My childhood had me see all this and more. Every person had a different song to sing.

When I began my job as a teacher in the cities, I noticed how every child in the class was the same. The sameness was starkly surprising. Coming from different lands and different languages and different cultures, they were being taught the same curriculum irrespective of what relevance it had in their lives. Back in towns, the diversity is large. Each tribe has its own dance, the unique art, and the native culture. Education is failing to responsibly integrate the differences. My job got me thinking of the tribes. Their culture, history, and stories are dying.

Education has failed to take responsibility to preserve diversity. If even 20-30% of their native practices were included in school curriculum, we would have a different story to tell. I see the government school kids learning Ba Ba Black sheep! These kids have never even seen a sheep in their lives. Can you see the disconnection? All you know is ‘palak‘ or the names of a few grains. In these villages, there are over 100 edible plants. Everything has been narrowed down in the name of education. Somehow it has created a gap between the school going children and their mothers. These kids need to come back to learn and carry their heritage forward.

And when they do, BuDa will be here to help them find their beginnings. BuDa folklore today hosts workshops on weaving, quilting, mask making, carving, dancing… all taught by the local tribal people. We want the practitioners to become teachers. Did you know, these tribes have over 200 native drinks?! Forget the Colas and the Pepsi. We are moving to reintroduce these to kids in schools.

These tribes played their own games. Most of these games, indoor and outdoor, are forgotten today. Not even the tribals themselves remember it. How will they? Their kids are learning computers inside 4 walls. That is the new important learning. The rate of disappearance of the local traditions is increasing steadily. Much has been lost in the past 10 years.

Today, they do not realize it. They wish to go to the cities. One day, they will want to return, and nothing will be left. Preservation is important. Where will you begin or else?

Unfortunately, we have schools from all over Indian cities and abroad who come here to get their kids exposed to the cultures of these lands. The local children remain unaware. That’s where my interest lies – giving their knowledge back to them.

Me: You have answered so many of my questions in a single attempt. You take me back to the Irish author Patricia Forde, “If the mothers stop whispering in their native tongues into a baby’s ears, languages will be lost.” BuDa has a museum too?

Savita: Yes, BuDa has a museum as well that houses fish traps, weaving items, the baskets… it’s not easy to preserve weaved items. They need to be continually revived for its survival and not just displayed in museums.

Me: How has life been around folk?

Savita: This has been my childhood. The warmth of these people is unbelievable. We deal on a transactional level in cities. There is a lacuna of trust, hospitality, and emotional imbalance. We are not a community anymore – alone in the city! Life in a village is different. The entire community stands with you. I am here for my connection with my people and their land. Not here for the money.

Me: Why does this cultural departure take place?

Savita: I cannot say there is a single reason. Industrialization, urbanization, families breaking apart… when money started coming in, the earners wished to live apart in areas of comfort. Farms and farming were no more a choice for them. Education has not been able to strike a balance. Agriculture is not taught about in school. Nobody wishes to marry their daughters to farmers anymore. Farming, you see, is not a profession or a steady income generating business.

Me: And do you farm?

Savita: Farming is romantic. In thought, but not an easy life. I grow paddy – mungaru. But I do not earn enough to go through the cultivation. The city folk is invited to experience the cultures and lives in these lands in exchange for money. So, in a way they help me grow my paddy. This is in the winters.

So is it with sugarcane cultivation. We organize to juice the cane by bulls like in old times, and people from the cities are invited. This process leaves space for the traditional songs, gatherings and jaggery delicacies which the industrial mills have slowly replaced with a void. There again, the city contributes in the cultivation. This is in the monsoons.

Third is in the months of summer. Kokum!



I am an educationist. My dream is to hopefully start summer, winter and monsoon schools to pass on the knowledge of cultivation.

Me: Do you have a special folk story to share with me?

Savita: Folk stories are so rich in literature and narratives. Ramayana is a different story when told by these people. They call it the Sita stories and not Rama’s. Would you believe me if I said Lakshmana got Sita in the end? Rama according to their tale was a weak and doubtful man. Their rendition of how Kunti got pregnant with Karna is sure to make anyone cry. There is an urgent need to preserve this oral heritage. Their songs are the only records left of the life they once lived.

Some time back, our weaving teacher was hit by a bike. She has discontinued classes for the moment. But she is the last teacher who can weave mats. She could at one time make 23 patterns. Her memory is not as sharp anymore. There was an urgent need for documentation. I hope you understand why! She was the last teacher who could weave mats.

Me: How are the women of the tribes?

Savita: The women are stronger. The men are generally drunk and lazy. We have a large number of women teachers who are bold, confident and speak to anyone despite not having school education. Contrast that with school kids who without access to English and computers think themselves to be inferior. That is not the role of education.

BuDa is a Center for folklore research and documentation located in Honnavar in the Uttara Kannada region. They have another location – Angadibail, 40 km from Ankola town. BuDa Folklore is the outcome of three decades of intense fieldwork and research related to folk culture.

Savita is a founding director of Buda Folklore. She has been doing extensive field work on various tribes of Uttara Kannada region for the last two decades. Her Ph.D. thesis was on “prasadhana kale” -costumes, ornaments, and cosmetics on four tribes of Uttara Kannada region. The thesis gives a different perspective of tribal culture and the same was recognized with a gold medal. She has also participated in Folk Heelers Meet, (Dravidian University-Kuppam), Janapada Sahitya Sammelana, Mandya (Karnataka University)-2009, Folklore Dictionary Project(Janapada Academy –Bangalore) – 2010. She was awarded Tata Fellowship in Folklore for the year 2012-13.

Images courtesy – BuDa Folklore