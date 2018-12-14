Saviour Of 88,000 Children In India, Kailash Satyarthi Is On A Mission To Eradicate Child Labour

“The next time you see that little girl carrying bags in a mall or serving you tea at your friend’s home, don’t accept it. Don’t accept a glass of water at any restaurant that employs children. Don’t accept this normalization of abuse in the garb of ‘giving them a better life’.”

This is the rule that Kailash Satyarthi lives by and wants everyone to follow as well. Till date, he has saved 88,000 children in India, an achievement which won him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. It’s because of him that from 12 million child workers in India, there are now 4 million. This is what director Derek Doneen’s latest documentary, The Price Of Free, is based on- child trafficking, child labor, and child slavery.



“The vicious cycle in which the children are trapped can only be broken through external intervention like governments, lawmakers, civil society, businesses, faith leaders, teachers’ organizations, trade unions, youth organizations, etc,” said Satyarthi.

“Governments and corporate houses must ensure that decent working conditions prevail for all adults, so they’re able to efficiently dispose their responsibilities towards children and contribute as productive individuals enhancing the GDP of the country. Lawmakers have to ensure that education for all children is a universal right and reflects in the legislative framework of the country. Civil society must extend cooperation to the government for effective implementation of the law. It’s absolutely essential for businesses to ensure that there are no human rights violations in their supply chains,” he said.

But that’s what the government and authorities can do. What can we, as consumers of the products that these child workers make, do? “Compassion is the first trigger. A compassionate consumer will not refrain from asking brands tough questions to ensure there’s no child labor in their supply chains. Ethical consumerism has the power to shape the way products are bought and sold across the globe,” he said.

“Take the pledge: Not in my home. I will neither employ a child nor allow the employment of children in my community or neighbourhood. These steps will go a long way in instituting a safe and promising world for our children,” he added.



H/T: Vogue