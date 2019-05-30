Sauntering Through London Streets In Sabyasachi, Sonam Kapoor Is Giving Us Major Boho Chic Vibes

Be it the Cannes red carpet or her airport looks, trust Sonam Kapoor to always have her fashion game on point. A bona fide fashionista at heart, Sonam never takes style lightly and it reflects in each one of her public appearances.

She was recently spotted treading the London streets in Sabyasachi Official outfits, exuding the ultimate boho-chic vibes and establishing why fashion is no less than art. The two outfits had us floored.

With their trademark Sabyasachi vibe, classic Indian aesthetics, and the perfect styling, these outfits are indeed a good lesson in how to take Indian to the global fashion scene in the most flamboyant manner.

Let’s take a look at the two outfits:

Isn’t there an understated opulence about this look that leaves you in absolute awe? Right from the multi-colored trench with its mirror details to the statement bandhani skirt, everything about this look is synonymous with art nouveau. Just look at how beautifully the plain mauve shirt in delicate silk has been used to balance the entire look!

And while we don’t absolutely approve of the silver choker, the rest of the accessorizing is on point. Everything right from the marsala handbag to the statement Sabyasachi belt just adds to the artistic appeal of the outfit.

London musings in @sabyasachiofficial 204.6k Likes, 604 Comments – Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Instagram: “London musings in @sabyasachiofficial”

For us, it’s the layers and layers of Black bandhani that brings out the dramatic element in this look which is further heightened by the sheer flounce kept in check by the trench coat. There is gotta, there is bindi and there are the silver jhumkas, everything reminiscent of Rajasthan and very tastefully disrupted by the plunging neckline and all that black.

Also, we absolutely love how Sonam has incorporated those trench coats and Rajasthani Bandhani in both the looks. So Indian and yet so global!