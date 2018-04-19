Saudi Arabian Women Running In Sports-Friendly Abayas Make A Rebellious Fashion Statement

On this year’s International Women’s Day, a group of women took to the streets of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for a jogging session wearing sports-friendly abayas and hijabs.

When pictures of women running in abayas in the Red Sea city of Jeddah went viral last month, a debate was sparked on the sartorial freedom for women in a country where the typically all-black, body-shrouding garment is obligatory in public. A few of them vented online saying this culture is a breach of tradition. However, a powerful statement opposing the critics from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shut the comments. He said that the abaya — any abaya — is not mandatory in Islam.

The growing popularity and demand for abayas have increased interest in designers. According to Hindustan Times, designer Eman Joharjy said, “There is a big demand. Having them in different colours is empowering.” She added, “Abaya is like the Indian saree, it is part of our identity. It is no one’s business to stop and question what I’m wearing.”

Abayas have evolved over the years, with new patterns, fabrics and embellishments, and they are sometimes worn in the kingdom with baseball-style caps over headscarves. The latest fad is an eye-catching ensemble of “soccer-themed abayas” available in the colours of the local teams, a new way for female sports fans to cheer for their favourite players.

Saudi officials recently announced that women would be able to participate next year in the Riyadh international marathon, previously a male-only event.

“The laws are very clear and stipulated in the laws of Sharia: that women wear decent, respectful clothing, like men. This, however, does not particularly specify a black abaya. (It) is entirely left for women to decide what type of decent and respectful attire to wear,“ said Prince Mohammed.

