Saudi Arabia Announces Rima Bint Bandar As The First Woman US Ambassador

A Saudi Arabian princess, Rima Bint Bandar, becomes the first woman envoy in the country’s history as she got appointed as the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the United States on Saturday, February, 23.

Having spent a part of her childhood living in Washington DC, Rima follows in the footsteps of her father, Bandar bin Sultan al-Saud, who held the US ambassador post from 1983 until 2005. In a country which is criticised for gender equality, the princess is widely recognised as a leading advocate of women’s empowerment and has worked at the kingdom’s General Sports Authority, where she led a campaign to increase women’s participation in sports.

Talking about the new role of princess Rima, founder of the pro-Saudi think-tank Arabia Foundation, Ali Shihabi wrote on Twitter, “Princess Rima becomes the first female ambassador in Saudi history and the first female with a rank of minister — a strong signal to the integration of women into the government and workforce.”

However, the role assumed by Rima comes at a difficult time as the kingdom faces pressure from US lawmakers who have threatened to take a tough action against Saudi Arabia over last year’s murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents. The kingdom initially denied the disappearance of Khashoggi, but they finally acknowledged that the Saudi agents killed him inside the consulate in Istanbul on October 2, describing it as a rogue operation.

For decades, Khashoggi was close to the Saudi royal family and served the government as an adviser. However, he fell out of favour and went into a self-imposed exile in the US last year and criticised the policies of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS from there.

With the strained relations between the two countries, Kristian Ulrichsen, a fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute in the United States, told AFP, “The appointment of a new envoy signifies an attempt by Riyadh to try and re-set relations with Washington and draw a line under the Khashoggi affair, however unlikely that may be in practice, at least with Congress.”

For princess Rima, the first challenge that stands in front of her now is to create cordial relations with the US lawmakers.

H/T: The Hindustan Times