Sashi Cheliah, Winner Of MasterChef Australia, Shares His Mouthwatering Recipe Of ‘Singapore Chicken Rice’

Meet Sashi Cheliah, a Singapore-born Australian prison officer who won MasterChef Australia in August 2018.

Sashi was introduced to food at a young age through his mother’s café, and his strongest memories are of his aunts and mother cooking meals for the growing family. In 2011, he left the police force to relocate to Australia where his love and commitment for food grew. Shashi’s aim was to replicate the Indian, Malaysian, and Chinese cooking style that he devoured during his youth and with an immense knowledge of various cuisines, he sought out to participate in MasterChef Australia.

Sashi became the only chef in the history of MasterChef to hold two immunity pins at the same time, and with an incredible score of 93 on 100, he bagged the title of MasterChef Australia, which made him the first Indian to ever win at an international MasterChef competition. He currently works at a pop-up restaurant in Melbourne called Gaja by Sashi, where he creates fusion dishes with Indian and Southeast Asian flavours, giving his customers a delectable experience.

Speaking to Vogue, Sashi shared what made him apply for MasterChef, “I moved to Australia six years ago from Singapore. I was craving Southeast Asian food once I moved, and for some reason it wasn’t easily available, so I started cooking for myself at home and for small gatherings, like [at] my friends birthdays or on special occasions. Everyone who tasted my food recommended I open a restaurant or get into the food business. I had a table job, I didn’t really bother about the food industry as a business, but my wife convinced me to apply to MasterChef.”

Talking about how he planned to go about in the competition, he shared, “I never thought I would win two immunity pins. It was always very simple for me; every time I went into the kitchen I made it a point to put my best plate of food forward, have all the flavours there, and the presentation. I was never result-oriented; I was more task-oriented.”

So, friends, it’s time to take out your recipe notebook, to note down this flavourful recipe of ‘Sashi’s Singapore Chicken Rice’ where he cooks a Singaporean style sous vide chicken with crispy skin, bok choy and a spicy chilli and ginger sauce.

Ingredients:

Poached Chicken and Crispy Skin:

4 chicken breasts, skin on

4 tbsp Chinese cooking wine

4 tsp light soy sauce

4 tsp sesame oil

4 slices ginger

8 spring onion roots

Salt, to taste

Spring Onion Oil:

80g spring onion, thinly sliced

100ml grapeseed oil

2 tbsp sesame oil

Salt, to taste

Chicken Rice:

2 tbsp rendered chicken fat plus fat reserved from crispy skin

1 cup basmati rice

1 ½ cups chicken stock

1 stalk lemongrass, cut in half, bruised

1 tsp salt

Chilli Sauce:

3 red chillies, roughly chopped

5cm piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and roughly chopped

60 ml vinegar

1 tbsp sugar

Oyster Sauce Bok Choy:

1 tbsp chicken fat

2 bunches bok choy

1 tbsp oyster sauce

Long strips of cucumber, spring onion, and red chilli, thinly sliced, to garnish

Method:

Fill and heat a sous vide machine to 60c. Preheat oven to 180c.

Remove the skin from chicken breasts and place on a lined shallow baking tray. Sprinkle with salt cover with another sheet of baking paper. Cover with another heavy baking tray and place in oven with another sheet to baking paper. Cover with another heavy baking tray and place in oven to cook until deep golden and dry, 45 minutes. Remove from oven, remove top baking sheet and set aside until serving. Drain any chicken fat into a medium saucepan and set aside for chicken rice.

For the poached chicken, place ingredients into a sous vide bag, vacuum seal and place in sous vide machine to poach for 45 minutes. Remove from sous vide, remove chicken from bags and slice each fillet diagonally. Set aside, keeping warm, until serving.

For the spring onion oil, place all ingredients in a small saucepan and place over low heat to gently warm to 60c. Remove from heat and set aside to infuse for 30 minutes. Drain and set oil aside until serving.

For the chicken rice, place the saucepan of reserved chicken fat heat over medium heat. Add rendered chicken fat and rice and stir well. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, until rice is tender and liquid has been absorbed, about 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and stand for 5 minutes before fluffing with a fork. Set aside, keeping warm, until serving.

For the chilli sauce, place chillies, ginger, and garlic in the cylinder of a stick blender and process with a stick blender until smooth. Add vinegar and sugar, mix to combine then set aside until serving.

To serve, divide chicken rice between serving plates and top with sliced poached chicken breast and crispy skin. Drizzle with spring onion oil, add oyster sauce bok choy and garnish with cucumber, spring onion, and red chilli. Serve with chilli sauce on the side.

Recipe source: Ten Play

H/T: Vogue