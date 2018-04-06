Sarsa Vasudevan On How She Is Providing A Home For Elders, Youths, And Kids Through ‘Vishranthi’

When Sarsa Vasudevan was studying at St Joseph’s College of Arts and Science in Bengaluru, she was associated with the National Social Services (NSS) that exposed her to the state of the elderly during one of her project assignments. She says, “The thought that elders of the family could be abandoned left me appalled because I have grown up with my grandparents and even great-grandparents at home.”

Having witnessed at the old age home that the people living there weren’t happy, though they had all the essential amenities, she realized that the entire set up could be better arranged, where they could enjoy their time happily.

Vishranthi evolved from a center where there was only one person, to a center where over 20 seniors have found an extended family. More than 25 children and infants have found a place to call home, and 750 youths have been imparted vocational training, and the superwomen behind this success are Padma Srinivasan, Jayalakshmi Srinivasan, and Sarsa Vasudevan. It was a pleasure to converse with Sarsa Vasudevan about their journey. Excerpts:

Could you tell us about how the journey at Vishranthi started?

After graduating, I was working in the airline industry. I was the regional manager of Thai Airways, after which I started Vishranthi. At that time, along with my mother Mrs. Padma Srinivasan, and my mother in law Mrs. Jayalakshmi Srinivasan, we founded a trust in 2003 – Vishranthi Trust – with the aim of doing something for the society. By 2007 we had the plan and requisite approvals for building a seniors’ home, and it was commissioned in 2008, and since then Vishranthi has been running. We started with a couple of elders, and now we have twenty elders staying with us. Then about four years back, we started the children’s home too where we have twenty-one children and two infants.

What are some activities that you organize for the residents?

We have a sports day every month, where we encourage them to play with the children. Games such as musical chairs, passing the parcel, carom, etc. when played with the children, do give them a warm feeling. Once a week we do have a movie night, where we watch a movie of their choice. We also have talks and seminars by guest speakers whom we call at Vishranthi. We also have picnics and trips almost every month – we visit a temple, or a mall, etc. these are some of the activities we have.

At Vishranthi, the elderly and the youth spend time together. What are the benefits of that?

It makes a huge difference! I have heard it from so many of the elders that they feel young and full of positivity when they spend time with the young ones. For example, we have an 85 yr old lady, was has served as the dean at IIM-B, she is suffering from fourth stage cancer. But today she said she wanted to knit few more lines and then have dinner. We are currently involved in knitting fifty thousand caps and shawls for the jawans at the borders. The children are also included in this activity. Being an active contributor to this cause along with the young ones have drastically lifted their spirits!

Do you think it is an urban problem that elderly people are abandoned by their family?

This abandonment is not just restricted to an urban area set up, sadly it is happening even in the rural families which have the joint family set up. As long as the elders are of some use, they are part of the family. But as they grow older, their demands increase, then they are left off at old age homes, and in some extreme cases, they are merely abandoned.

What do you think we as a society can do to ensure that the elderly are not left in a vulnerable state?

The most important thing I feel is time. Everyone has priorities, but unfortunately, most times, spending time with the elders of our family doesn’t make it to the list. What people tend to forget is that their children watch what they do and learn from it. If they mistreat their parents or ignore their needs, it’s highly likely that their children would do the same to them when they get old. So people need to spend quality time with their elders. Ensure that their needs are taken care of. Encourage the children of your family to spend time with their grandparents, play with them.

You do have an adoption center too. Could you tell us something more about it?

Working with the children’s department is indeed a challenge. Most of the department has no empathy towards the children. Though they do say that the child’s interest is foremost, nobody really has any interest in the child. The government department is absolutely apathetic towards the state of the children’s affairs. I have raised the issue multiple times and have been publicly vocal about it too. But I must say that Delhi has been very supportive. The center has helped me through some of these problems, but unless the state is cooperative, operations become very difficult.

Do you think the process of adoption is very complex and it demotivates people from going for it?

As far as the adoption process is concerned, it is very streamlined. The process on paper is absolutely seamless. However, each department shows a lack of interest which lengthens the process. We do have thousands of eager parent waiting to adopt. Unfortunately, we do not have so many children on the radar. It is the condition of children not under the scanner that is pathetic and inhuman, and improving that is where the state departments need to play an active role.

Do you plan to scale up Vishranthi and extend to other cities?

Yes, it is definitely on the cards. But the expansion plans are still at a very nascent stage. We are actively scouting for suitable places in and around Bengaluru.

To conclude, what is one advice that you would like to give to someone who wants to volunteer at an old age home or orphanage?

I can guarantee a lot of joy and happiness when you spend time with the elders because they absolutely enjoy having youngsters spend time with them. In fact, we have a project where we need volunteers to spend just three hours a week with the elders. It is all about spreading love and joy, the more you give, manifolds will you receive.