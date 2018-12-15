SareeNotSorry By Indian American Professor Tanya Rawal Gains Global Recognition

Indian American professor Tanya Rawal started #SareeNotSorry as a teaching experiment in September 2015. The hashtag on Instagram was started to dispel unreasonable prejudices against the minority community in America.

To tackle the increasing hatred towards immigrants she has posted over 300 photographs of herself draped in coloured cotton saris, which are donated by her friends or belong to her mother.

“Most people praise the beauty of the sari. I can tell they feel uncomfortable with me, but the beauty of the sari makes them react kindly,” she shares with Verve.

Most of her pictures are photographed at the University of California wherein the backdrop, a whiteboard, reads strong political messages likes, ‘I don’t look like a terrorist’ or ‘What does it feel like to be a problem?’

The campaign is now gaining global recognition and she has a strong following on Instagram. Sharing the challenges, she says,” “For months, my mother and grandfather have been telling me to stop covering my head or wearing the sari. I tell them that this project is important to me now, more than ever, especially with the current political situation in the US. I just feel that the distress and worry of minorities will not go away if brown women change their clothes or their identity.”

“As most coloured people in America know, we all look interchangeable. In a single day, a brown person can be accused of being an illegal from Mexico or a terrorist from Southwest Asia. The fear brown women face when they leave their home in either jeans and a T-shirt or a sari directly result from Donald Trump’s campaign platforms. To the young South and Southwest Asian women across the world: the personal choice to wear something that marks us as ‘other’ is political and the personal choice to wear something that marks as good minorities, willing to assimilate is also political. Make your choice. The only correct choice is the one that makes you comfortable. Before anything else, I urge women to make choices that allow them to feel safe.”

Talking about her goal regarding her campaign, she shares, “My goal is to raise awareness. The most interesting response to #SareeNotSorry comes from the people who say that the project is pointless, because Indians are ‘good’ immigrants. The goal of this project is to highlight the fact that for some skin colours, an immigrant is an immigrant. I was born in the United States, and yet I am regularly asked to identify my point of origin.”

As her audiences are growing every minute she shares that a lot of women are inspired to wear saris. “I’m glad that this campaign has reached a global platform. A woman from Ireland reached out and told me about her group wearing saris in Cork. I have heard from people everywhere, it is so great to think of the sari as a transnational garment. My most fulfilling moment happened in Delhi. I was catching up with old friends when someone walked up to me and asked if I was the sari professor from California. The support I get from people is inspiring.”

Talking about her favourite brands, she shares, “I have never bought a sari in the US! I usually wear my mother’s old saris. My favourite is a gulabi cotton one from FabIndia. It seems really plain, but reminds me of Sampat Pal Devi’s Gulabi Gang. I really respect the Uttar Pradesh organisation and their contribution to women’s empowerment in India.”

H/T: Verve