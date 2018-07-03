Saramma Thomas Becomes The First Indian Woman To Drive A Car In Saudi

“Friends and relatives started calling, seeing reports. Congratulatory messages kept pouring in on Facebook and WhatsApp. Phone calls became too many!” shares a jubilant Saramma Thomas. She has become the first Indian woman to obtain a driving license and thus to drive in Saudi Arabia.

In a world where feminism is often questioned, the fact that before June 24 this year, driving was a punishable offense for women in Saudi Arabia, should come as a good explanation of our incessant fight for inequality and the need of it.

The rules changed just a week ago when Director General of the Saudi Traffic Directorate, General Mohammed al-Bassami announced that women can finally drive without getting penalised in Saudi.

The instant Saramma and her husband heard the news, they applied for her license and three days later she had it in her hand. She hails from Kerala and used to drive back when she lived there and enjoyed it. Basically, she was just waiting for it to become legal for women to drive in Saudi.

“It is the same rules as in our land. Only the steering wheel is on the left side. But otherwise, it is much easier here. The roads are fine. And it is auto gear. Women would find it a lot easier to drive,” she said in an interaction with The News Minute.

As soon as she obtained her license, Saramma drove her husband Mathew and their four-year-old Aaidan to the Dammam Highway.

“I hope this becomes an inspiration for more women to drive here in Saudi. Many women called to tell me they felt motivated after watching me drive,” she said.