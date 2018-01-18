Sarah Singh Wants The World To See The Many Facets Of Punjabi Culture Through Panorama Punjab

Punjab, the state of Phulkari, soul food and people with hearts bigger than the state itself, is all set to narrate the untold stories of its glorious cultural heritage in the upcoming Panorama Punjab festival.

Patiala’s Qila Mubarak, the venue for Panorama Punjab, is itself a fine specimen of art and holds a strong claim to the Punjabi cultural heritage. Architectural Digest recently covered the majestic fort and the article narrates its story of decay and restoration. It says, “Qila Mubarak, restored to its former glory, serve as a backdrop for musical soirees, performance art and discussions related to art and architecture, for the upcoming festival Panorama Punjab.”

Panorama Punjab would be an international art forum. All set to launch on March 3, 2018, the festival will provide a platform to both International and Indian speakers and curators and will also house an experimental film exhibit. It would bring to light the beauty of Punjabi culture that lies in the confluence of the ancient and the modern.

The official Facebook page of the even introduces it as, “Punjab’s first international contemporary arts forum which will launch on March 3rd and 4th 2018 with international and India-based curators and speakers and an international experimental film exhibit – amongst many other salon based events- music and film under the stars.”

In an interaction with Vogue, Sarah Singh, the founder and director of the event, shares what inspired her to curate the event. She says, “Historically, Punjab has always contained a confluence of many cultures. The arts are central to Punjabis—we have been leaders in film, poetry, fiction, and music—even though the narrative has been reduced to a singular phrase ie, “culture is only agriculture”.” She wants the world to see the many facets of Punjabi culture through the festival.

H/T: Architectural Digest, Vogue