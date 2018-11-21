Sara And Ibrahim Already Have An Amazing Mother, I Can Only Be Their Friend: Kareena

Recently, Sara Ali Khan made her on-screen debut with her father Saif Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan, where she spoke warmly about her relationship with her father’s second wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Now, Kareena has given an interview to Mumbai Mirror, explaining how drama-free and loving things are in this blended family. She said, “Sara is a rare combination of beauty and brains and that has happened to the Indian film industry after a long time. She can hold a conversation with anyone and at the same time give a shot in which she’s looking absolutely gorgeous. She has all it takes and I think she will be one of the brightest stars on the screen. I can only hope and pray for the best for her. I have always said this to Saif, Sara and Ibrahim that I can only be their friend, I can never be their mother because they already have an amazing mother who’s brought them up spectacularly. I’m meant to be their friend. I love them dearly and whenever I am wanted or my advice needed, I’m there for both at any point in their life.”

She also spoke about her toddler Taimur’s popularity on social media and with the paparazzi, explaining that this is something they cannot hide from. “Taimur can’t run away from his popularity and neither can his parents. When I saw the doll, I wondered what I was supposed to say. But Saif pointed out that it’s because people love him so much and such things are a blessing for him. There is so much of genuine warmth for our son that it’s bad to stop people from clicking his pictures or making his dolls. But they should understand that he’s just a two-year-old child and needs a normal life. Both Saif and I are struggling to give him that and will continue to do so without telling the paparazzi to back off, no matter how annoying it gets after a point. It’s as tough on him as it is on Saif and me,” she said.

H/T: Mumbai Mirror

Feature image source