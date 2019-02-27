Sara Ali Khan Slammed For Her Shoot With Kenyan Tribesmen, Pictures Called Out As Tone Deaf And Racist

Earlier this year, Sara Ali Khan had appeared on Koffee with Karan and openly accepted that nepotism exists in Bollywood. Her frank acceptance earned her approval and appreciation long before her first film came out. But her recent, first-ever magazine cover with the men of Kenya’s Masai tribe for Filmfare’s March issue has not been received well, with people criticizing her for choosing to go along with the offensive idea.



Here’s a sneak peek of what went behind the scenes of Sara Ali Khan’s #Filmfare cover shoot. 9,853 Likes, 160 Comments – Filmfare (@filmfare) on Instagram: “Here’s a sneak peek of what went behind the scenes of Sara Ali Khan’s #Filmfare cover shoot.”

She shared the magazine cover on Tuesday, which was shot in Kenya with a few Masai tribesmen and women. Twitterati has called the photoshoot ‘tone deaf’ and ‘racist’, saying that a community’s culture has been used as a prop and even slammed Sara for accepting to do such a shoot in the first place.

S on Twitter @filmfare The second picture is making me uncomfortable. People are not props!

SparkleMcSnowflake❄️ on Twitter @filmfare Did someone actually approve this for publishing? In 2019? Shouldn’t you know better? People & cultures are not props for you to appropriate. Disgusted.

Divya Kannan on Twitter @filmfare Clearly, Filmfare doesn’t read or engage with anything beyond itself. Sara Khan is certainly a beautiful woman but why does she need to be in a blatantly insensitive and racist image to make that point. Filmfare, up your game! Black is beautiful. Brown is Beautiful. Deal with it.

Neha on Twitter @filmfare And I thought her Ivy League education would have taught her that it is not okay to misappropriate other cultures. Turns out #SaraAliKhan is as ignorant as other Bollywood celebrities which is kind of sad because she did come across as intelligent initially.