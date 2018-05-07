Sanjukta Basu On Photographing Indian Women With Tattoos To Break Absurd Stereotypes

Last year when writer and photographer Sanjukta Basu was updating her Facebook statuses looking for ‘women with tattoos,’ I was quite anxious. I wanted to see how many of us would turn up to get photographed, revealing to the world something so intimate.

However, a determined Sanjukta received not one but many messages from women across India who wanted her to capture their skin dipped in ink. I was actually inspired to see Sanjukta initiating this project singlehandedly and with only one mission in her mind – to break the stereotypes about women with tattoos.

We spoke to her in December last year when she told us how, with every work of hers, she’s trying to bring up the discussion around feminism and gender equality. She said, “Being a feminist photographer has become an integral part of my identity now. I find women are not equal to men in any institution – be it marriage, fashion, beauty, legal, medical. People perpetuate women as inferior. I continue to fight for those rights.”

The 40-something brave woman has recently released a series of pictures of tattooed women whom she personally captured through her lens. For the project, the Delhi-based photographer traveled across Bengal and went down South.

During a recent interview, she told Scroll about meeting diverse women and listening to their stories of being judged because of the tattoo(s) on their bodies. Scroll down to read a couple of them.

Parama Ghosh is a Kolkata-based lawyer turned sari designer. Her body art is a way of paying homage to her Bengali culture and heritage. A tattoo on the right side of her back is created by combining the initials of Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore, and her forearm bears a tattoo of the Victoria Memorial Museum, one of Kolkata’s most recognizable landmarks.

Sanjukta said, “In our conversation, Parama shared how everyone thinks a tattoo is not appropriate for a lawyer. It makes you come across as a ‘hippie’, ‘vagabond’, ‘non-serious’, or ‘loose’. I wanted to challenge this kind of gender discrimination faced by women who have decided to get inked and express themselves through body art. We read about inspiring stories now and then in the paper and online, about women who have overcome hurdles and hardships or lived through trauma and come out stronger on the other side, but this project has been a reminder that there are those who haven’t been written about but who, in their own ways, have fought tooth and nail to claim their own identities.”

Another woman Pratima Chaudhuri from Bengaluru has got a tattoo of a dagger cutting into her back and bleeding a flower. Years ago, Pratima lived through a difficult divorce and for Sanjukta her story is a reminder that pain can turn into strength any day.

Sanjukta is now interested in photographing the tribal women such as the Apatani women of Arunachal Pradesh and Singpho tribal women living in the North East. While the Apatani women were tattooed to make them unattractive to rival tribes, Singpho women get both their legs tattooed only once they get married.

She said, “Maybe one day I will meet these ladies and find out more about their body art traditions, but for this project, my focus is on women who get the tattoos of their own free will and not out of some sense of obligation to any tradition. Urban women face a lot of criticism for their tattoos and somehow seen as lesser women for it.” If you are interested to join hands with her, contact here.

h/t: Scroll

Picture source