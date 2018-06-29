‘Sanju’ Might Be Ranbir Kapoor’s Long-Awaited Hit, But It’s Not An Honest Portrayal Of Dutt’s Life

When Ranbir Kapoor did the AIB podcast last year, he was asked if he’d be interested in doing a web series. After dismissing the platform, he said that if the Dutt biopic fails, he’ll do one. He can rest assured, because that’s not going to happen.

So, is Sanju an honest and nuanced portrayal of Sanjay Dutt’s controversy-riddled life? Not at all. And that’s because Rajkumar Hirani was the wrong man to make this film. How can you expect him to be unbiased towards the man with whom he made some of his biggest hits? And whatever little objectivity we expected would have vanished because of Dutt’s involvement in the project. Plus, the family of Ranbir Kapoor, who plays him in the film, is friends with Dutt’s family. It is just too messy an equation to lead to a balanced portrayal.

So then what do we get in Sanju? The story of a misunderstood man who fell in the wrong company, made some bad decisions, had a penchant for self-destruction, but ultimately is just an ordinary person with a heart of gold. A lot of it might be true, but the film does not let you come to that conclusion on your own. It tells you that through Raju Hirani’s classic emotional manipulation. In the first scene of the film, Piyush Mishra plays an author who tries to write Sanjay’s biography and ends up comparing him to Mahatma Gandhi. Sanjay throws a shoe at him and insists that he’s just a regular guy. That’s obviously the message Hirani is trying to send to the audience, but it doesn’t land.

The first half of the film is mostly dedicated towards exploring Sanjay’s addiction and recovery. This is the strongest storyline and one that gives Ranbir ample space to flex his acting muscles. From there we move on to the terrorism charges and his stint in jail, where little is said about what happened and a lot is said about how the media’s habit of sensationalising news makes Sanjay’s life miserable. There is, in fact, an entire song in the film vilifying the media, and of course, Hirani didn’t have enough time in a film with a running time of over two-and-a-half hours to explore the symbiotic relationship between celebrity and media.

Several interviews have been given by the makers of the film saying that they have tried to present all sides of Dutt in the film, but it is an extremely whitewashed portrayal. Everything they show is stuff we already know, there was no new angle, no new storyline, no revelations, and hence, no surprises. Dutt’s profession as an actor is mostly ignored, as if it had no bearing on what was happening in his life. His privilege was brought up once but not explored further. Some key players from Sanjay’s life, his first two wives, his eldest daughter, his celebrity friends, his ex-girlfriends, are missing in the film. How can you call it a biopic if you remove entire chunks of someone’s life? His sisters are present but they’re extremely inconsequential.

In fact, all women in the film are inconsequential, much like the women of all Hirani films. Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Karishma Tanna have nothing to do, and barely any dialogues. They react to Sanjay, or he reacts to them (mostly by taking drugs), but beyond that, they have no personality. And yet Hirani masterfully explores Sanjay’s relationship with the men in his life, whether it’s his dealer-friend Jim Sarbh, his best friend Vicky Kaushal, or his father Sunil Dutt, played by Paresh Rawal. And because he’s had so much practice with portraying male bonding, he nails these scenes.

And despite all this, if there is something that keeps you interested in the film, something that elevates it, it’s Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir has desperately been waiting for a bona fide hit, and if the first day sales are anything to go by, that’s this film. Regardless of the box office (because Race 3 is also making a lot of money and we know it deserves nothing), this is clearly something Ranbir put his heart and soul into. From the physical transformations to learning Dutt’s mannerisms, there were scenes where he seemed more like Dutt than Dutt himself. But more than that, it’s Ranbir’s portrayal of Dutt, rather than his story, that will strike a chord with you. All the other actors pale in comparison to Ranbir, which is also by design because he is in 90% of the scenes, except for maybe Vicky, who is having a great year.

At the end of the day, Sanju is a film where no one is unbiased. Not the director, because of the many reasons mentioned above, and certainly not the audience, because they have spent years forming an opinion about Sanjay Dutt. And one whitewashed, deferential biopic is not going to change that.