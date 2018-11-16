Sanjana Ramesh Becomes 2nd India-Born Female Basketballer To Receive A Division I College Scholarship

17-year-old Sanjana Ramesh has received a scholarship after she signed up for the Northern Arizona University women’s team, thus becoming the second India-born female player to get it.

Studying in class 12th currently, she has been the captain of the Indian team in the 2017 FIBA U-16 Asia Cup and helped the team win Division ‘B’ and earn promotion to Division ‘A’.

“The 2017 u-18 Nationals was the turning point for me. I played well for Karnataka, which gave me great confidence. Before that, I was not part of the starting five,” she said.



It was after this spectacular win, she was named the Most Valuable Player of the girls‘ division at Basketball Without Borders Asia and this is what caught the attention of the college recruiters.

“Everything is managed professionally in U.S. colleges. Every day there will be training with the Indian senior team. The competition is very tough, so this will help improve my game. The aim is to get a WNBA professional contract, and to also represent India at the highest level,” Sanjana said.



“Sanjana is an athlete who has international and national experience. We’re trying to get our foot in the door of the international recruiting scene. So for us, Sanjana is everything we’re looking for. Her potential is limitless,” said Northern Arizona University women’s basketball coach, Loree Payne.

H/T: The Hindu