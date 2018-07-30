Sania Mirza Plans On Returning To Tennis By 2020 Tokyo Olympics After The Birth Of Her Baby

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza had been out of commission for a while since she suffered from a chronic knee injury last year and is now occupied with her pregnancy. But she plans on returning to the sport by 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“We are still in 2018 and my goal is obviously to try and come back to 2020 Olympics,” Sania said. “It’s a realistic goal to set because it will be the end of the year after I have my child.”

Sania has always wonderfully maintained her career and family life, that too without following the ‘traditional women route’. “I have always been the odd one out and I am glad that I was one. My parents have always supported all my decisions, so whether I was playing tennis in Hyderabad at a time when nobody dreamed of playing tennis or winning Wimbledon or marrying the person that I loved or having a child after eight years of our marriage, I have always lived life on my own terms,” Sania said.

For Sania, sports has been one of the best teachers in her life.

“Sport has given us both (Sania and Shoaib Malik) a lot, but it has also taken a lot from us to achieve what we have. But we understand the pressures, both on and off the field,” she said. “Sport has taught us how to take victories and defeats. It has taught us how to bounce back.”

H/T: The News Minute