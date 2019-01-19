Sangita Tamang On The Experience Of Being One Of The Very Few Women Bouncers In Northeast India

“Staying calm is one of the first things I learnt on the job,” says Sangita Tamang, one of the handful female bouncers in India. Sangita, a mother of two teenage girls, is a bouncer in Beer Republic, a high profile nightclub 5 kms away from Siliguri, West Bengal.

It was two years ago that she began her job as a bouncer to help with the financial situation at home and provide quality education to her girls. She shared in a recent interaction with Vice, “My husband’s income was not enough to provide good education for the girls.”

Over time, Sangita has also learned to enjoy her profession. However, that doesn’t mean that it is an easy job to do. On nights when things go out of control, she has to drag the troublemakers out of the club.

It was only recently that a fight broke between two inebriated men and she “had to intervene as there were no male bouncers that night.” She shares, “I had to use my full force to separate them.” Sangita feels that being a woman actually works to her advantage in such situations contrary to what people might think. For instance, the two men apologised to her that night, which, like she says, wouldn’t have been the case had it been a male bouncer in her place.

Sharing another incident, she shares, “A few days ago, a woman with a glass of alcohol came onto the dance floor. I told her she wasn’t allowed to bring drinks to the dance floor. But she wouldn’t listen. When I tapped her on her shoulder for emphasis, she rudely asked me not to touch her and proceeded to complain to her friend.”

Needless to say, her job entails immense patience and self-restraint when it comes to situations like these. To add to it, there are days when she has to deal with the unsolicited advances of “over-friendly” men. “One day, I wore a colourful T-shirt with a pair of black jeans. A man came up to me and whispered, ‘My girlfriend is not with me today,” shares Sangita.

However, she has learned to take control of such situations and they don’t bother her much anymore. And while there are unpleasant experiences, there are also the ones that make it all worth it for Sangita. “If a person smiles at me while I’m on duty, I smile back. Women have come to me to say that they feel safe when they see a female bouncer in the bar,” she shares.

H/T: Vice