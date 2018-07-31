Sangeetha Sridhar Is All Set To Embark On Her 29,000km Solo Trip, Clean India Trail

Fifty-one-year-old Sangeetha Sridhar is all set to embark on a 29,000km solo trip through 310 cities in India which she calls Clean India Trail. “India is one of the best countries to explore. I cannot wait to do it. This is my way to celebrate India,” she says.

“I always had an adventure spirit. This journey will help me find out if our country is safe for a woman to travel alone,” she said in a recent interaction with The Hindu.

Sridhar would also be auditing the public toilets along her route, recording her findings and then handing them over to the Ministry of Tourism, Swachh Bharat Mission, and United Nations Sustainable Development Board. She has also prepared a questionnaire based on the ASEAN public toilet standard for the same.

“It has been developed as an app and I will add my findings in it daily. I will look into aspects like cleanliness, distance from the previous toilet, availability of water and soap, for evaluation,” she explains.

Sridhar will begin her journey on August 12 from the Gateway of India. She has modified her Tata Hexa SUV for the journey. She says, “It will be my 28 sq ft home. I removed two rows of seats to add compartments. I have designed it in such a way that it will also double up as my sleeping space. I have solar panels to generate electricity, a fan, a light, and power points to charge my electronic devices. To avoid plastic, I am taking re-usable utensils with me. I plan to learn the local cuisines around our country.”

She aims to cover a distance of 300km every day. “I will drive at a stretch for four to seven hours depending on the topography. I will also speak about cleanliness in schools and colleges in the evenings,” she shares.

She adds, “I am planning to have 150 stopovers. I will visit 29 industries in our country. I hope to find safe parking spaces on the way to sleep in my car.”

HiVayKing Club will be tracking her trip. Sridhar is self-financing the trip and thus the entire budget of 7.5 lakh goes from her pocket. “All this money is from my saving. I hope I will find a fuel partner before the trip. The cost will be reduced considerably if I manage to get one,” she says.

Sridhar has been following a strict routine to remain fit on the trip. “I was surviving on just two meals a day for the past two years. I can go without food for up to 16 hours now. I do yoga to maintain my physical fitness.”

She hopes of completing her trip and come back to Gateway of India by mid-February. “This trip will be a dream coming true for me. Nothing can compare to the experience that I will gather on this trip. I am excited,” she concludes.

